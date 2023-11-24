Bruce Lehrmann Vs Network 10 Trial Goes Live On YouTube
More than 4,000 Aussies have tuned in live this morning to watch the highly-publicised trial of Network 10 vs Bruce Lehrmann.
Lehrmann is being cross-examined in the Federal Court about the night it was alleged that he raped Brittany Higgins in Parliament House.
The case is currently being streamed live on YouTube on the Federal Court of Australia’s channel page.
He has already denied attempting to kiss her in the days before the alleged rape.
Lehrmann is currently suing both Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson after The Project aired an interview with Higgins on February 15, 2021 in which it was claimed that he raped Higgins in then-defence industry minister Linda Reynolds’ office in March 2019.
In the trial, Lehrmann has already been grilled on a number of accusations such as claims he tried to kiss Higgins and also claims he told a colleague that he found her good-looking.
Under cross-examination by Ten’s barrister, Matt Collins, KC, Lehrmann denied that on 15 March 2019 he tried to kiss Higgins on the lip after a staff dinner at the Kingston Hotel.
“Absolutely not,” Lehrmann said in response, adding that he had not made “any advance to Ms Higgins ever”.
“Ever?” Collins said.
“Yes,” Lehrmann replied. He said that he did not recall the staff dinner.
Collins also alleged that by March 2, 2019 Lehrmann new who Higgins was, found her attractive and had told colleague Nicky Hamer, Reynolds’ senior media adviser: “Brittany’s good-looking.”
“I’m sorry, I just don’t recall that,” Lehrmann replied.
“You didn’t say that?” Collins pressed. “I just don’t recall this conversation occurring,” Lehrmann replied.
Yesterday it was revealed that Lehrmann had settled his defamation suit with the ABC after the network broadcast a 2022 National Press Club speech by fellow former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins.
Last month Lehrmann was reportedly charged with the rape of a young woman he met in a Toowoomba strip club.
Lehrman lost a court battle to keep his identity secret after his lawyer raised concerns about his mental health.
Bruce lehrmann Lisa Wilkison network 10
