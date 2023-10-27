Bruce Lehrmann, Who Is Currently Suing Network 10 For Defamation, Is Named As Man Charged With Toowoomba Rape

Bruce Lehrmann has reportedly been charged with the rape of a young woman he met in a Toowoomba strip club.

Lehrman has lost a court battle to keep his identity secret after his lawyer raised concerns about his mental health.

The alleged victim said she recognised Lehrmann – who introduced himself to her as “Bryce” – after he first appeared in court over allegations he raped Brittany Higgins in Parliament House.

Lehrmann allegedly had consensual sex with the young woman but didn’t wear a condom when they had sex the next morning – which is sexual assault under Queensland law.

Lehrmann was named on Thursday as the high-profile man related to the case after the Supreme Court of Queensland lifted a suppression order that had protected his identity.

Media outlets including The Australian, had fought to remove the non-publication order, arguing that it went against the principles of open justice.

Lehrmann was charged in January with two counts of rape by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Branch over the ­alleged offence but has not yet been committed by a trial.

The alleged victim said she went to the Powerhouse nightclub in Toowoomba on October 2021 before going on to an adult venue called The Vault.

There, according to a police court brief, she “recalls socialising with friends, consuming more alcohol and a quantity of cocaine”.

She then went on to allegedly meet Lehrmann in the smokers’ area before the pair left and went back to a house he was staying with friends.

The pair got into bed clothed, she said. After a short conversation they kissed and she told him to put a condom on. She then claims she woke up to find her legs open and Lehrmann’s penis inside her.

According to The Australian the police brief states that she didn’t recall taking off her clothes or underwear.

Lehrmann is expected to plead not guilty.

Last year prosecutors in the ACT dropped charges against Lehrmann for the rape of Brittany Higgins saying a retrial would pose a risk to her health.

The news comes after Lehrmann largely appeared on Seven Spotlight earlier this year and strenuously denied the assault of Higgins.

Lehrmann is currently suing Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson for an interview with Higgins on The Project.

He has also reportedly settled a separate claim against News Life Media and journalist Samantha Maiden.

Furthermore, he is also suing ABC for broadcasting a speech by Higgins at the National Press Club early last year.