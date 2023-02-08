Bruce Lehrmann Files Defamation Proceedings Against 10, News Corp

Former Liberal political staffer Bruce Lehrmann has filed a defamation lawsuit against broadcaster 10 and News Corp over their coverage of the rape allegations against him by his former colleague Brittany Higgins.

Lehrmann’s lawyers filed the statements on Tuesday afternoon, naming Network 10 and News Life Media, the News Corp company behind News.com.au, as defendants.

The original trial was abandoned last year following a juror’s misconduct and prosecutors dropped the case over fears for Ms Higgin’s health.

Lehrmann has always maintained his innocence and there have been no findings against him.

This defamation case relates to an interview aired on 10’s The Project in February 2021 where Higgins claimed to host Lisa Wilkinson that she was raped by “a male colleague” in Parliament House in 2019.

The action against News Life Media relates to coverage of the same allegations which were published at the same time as the interview was broadcast on The Project.

Lehrmann was not named during the show and nor was he publicly identified as the alleged rapist until August 2021 when he was formally charged with sexual assault.

No specific details about the defamatory statements have been released by Lehrmann’s lawyers. However, three documents have been filed in each case including an originating application and a statement of claim.

No mention or hearing dates have been listed. Under new Federal Court rules, details in documents handed to the court won’t be made public until the initial mention or hearing.

Lehrmann has also lodged several complaints regarding other public bodies, including to the police about a statement Higgins made outside the ACT Supreme Court on the date the trial ended.

B&T has asked Network Ten and News Life Media for comment.