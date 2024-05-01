VML Wellington Welcomes Jacob McGregor As Pou Ārahi Māori

VML has welcomed their newest team member, Jacob McGregor, who joins the agency as Pou Ārahi Māori.

In this newly created role, Jacob will work to uplift the agency’s Māori cultural competency and safety, be a connection point with Māori audiences and networks, and help to shape strategy and creative for Māori campaigns.

Fleur Head, VML Wellington managing director, says McGregor’s appointment represents an exciting opportunity for the agency. “We’re thrilled to welcome Jacob into the VML whānau. He brings with him a wealth of experience in Māori communications, engagement, tikanga, te reo Māori, and kawa. We’re really looking forward to having him apply that expertise to the range of campaigns we create with, and for Māori”.

“A few years ago, we began a journey to increase our agency’s Māori capability. As part of that we’ve partnered with Māori strategists and creatives, implemented an internal capability programme, and co-created a range of campaigns and advertisements with Māori audiences. Having Jacob as Pou Ārahi Māori in our leadership team represents another step forward on that journey,” said Head.

McGregor has previously served a career in public service at Te Puni Kōkiri – the New Zealand government’s principal policy advisor on Māori wellbeing.

He was also the Māori communications lead at the Ministry of Health during the country’s initial COVID-19 response. From there he was elevated to Principal Engagement Advisor in the Māori Health Directorate where he worked on such projects as Ao Mai te Rā: the Anti-Racism Kaupapa and The Pae Tū: Hauora Māori Strategy.

In his new role at VML, Jacob will continue to work closely with the Māori community to facilitate connection between the work the agency does across the breadth of client partners.

“I’m excited to build on the great work that VML already does, and to enhance it by embedding whakaaro Māori (Māori perspectives and ideologies) into how we operate,” said McGregor. “It’s a real privilege to represent my people and bring their wealth of knowledge and connections to this new position”.