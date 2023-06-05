Bruce Lehrmann Appears In First TV Interview Since Being Accused Of Raping Brittany Higgins
Former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann has said he hasn’t ruled out suing Brittany Higgins in his first televised TV interview since he was accused of raping her back in 2019.
Speaking exclusively on 7News Spotlight, Lehrmann strenuously denied raping Higgins but said that few people believe him.
In the interview, he denied that any form of intimacy, consensual or otherwise, had taken place at Parliament House during the night of the alleged assault four years ago.
He also said he has not ruled out a personal defamation case against Higgins in the future.
“I haven’t ruled it out but I’m cognisant of the fact that … it’s not a good look to kick someone when they’re down. I have some sympathy for her,” he said.
For many Australians, it was the first time they had seen him talk about his versions of events. There were previous reports that Seven had offered $250,000 for a sit-down interview with Lehrmann.
Lehrmann is currently suing Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson for an interview with Higgins on The Project.
He has also reportedly settled a separate claim against News Life Media and journalist Samantha Maiden.
Furthermore, he is also suing ABC for broadcasting a speech by Higgins at the National Press Club early last year.
In the interview, Lehrmann said he had launched the defamation cases in a bid to repair his reputation.
“I don’t want to be known as the guy who could have, would have, allegedly raped Brittany Higgins,” Mr Lehrmann said.
The interview also featured CCTV footage showing Lehrmann and Higgins entering Parliament House at 1:47am before being escorted to the lift. Lehrmann could be seen leaving alone around 40 minutes later.
