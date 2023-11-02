BMW Enlists CGI Influencer Lil Miquela For Stunning Futuristic Ad For Its New iX2

For those unfamiliar with Lil Miquela, she’s a 19-year-old Brazilian-American influencer, singer and social media personality. The other important point to note is she’s not actually real.

The CGI character and model – who boasts 2.7 million Instagram followers – has been doing ads now since she was invented back in 2016 with a client list that includes the lofty likes of Prada and Calvin Klein.

Now the ageless teen is back for the global launch of BMW’s new electric model the iX2.

Done in collaboration with creative agency Media.Monks and director Stefanie Soho from BWGTBLD, the campaign features a short film that is both futuristic, meditative and surreal. Watch it below:

Stefan Ponikva, vice president, brand communication and experience, BMW, commented: “People have been creating emotions and personal memories in BMWs for over 100 years. The world and the industry are changing rapidly; Digitalisation and electrification are finding their way, not only in the product but also in marketing.”

“These advances are important and in the future vehicles will continue to move real people through real worlds and in addition through virtual worlds. We have made this bridge-building the core of our BMW iX2 campaign and the result touches hearts,” he added.

Patrick Klebba, executive creative director at Media.Monks, added: “Amidst all the Web3, Metaverse, artificial intelligence push of the past two years, this crafty piece of storytelling is all about real life. Now Lil Miquela reminds us of what we have, and how beautiful it is, and how lucky we are to have it – this is what we want people to feel.”