Aussie Queen Molly Poppinz To Host B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards Night 

Aussie Queen Molly Poppinz, who was a contestant on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, will be hosting this years’B&T’s 30 Under 30 awards night, taking place at the ivy.

Best known for her magic mullet and less-than-PG storytelling skills, Molly will be handing out awards to the all-important winners including the winner of the coveted People’s Choice award.

You can remind yourself who is on the shortlist HERE.

Joining Molly at the awards show will be the world’s largest touring Bingo Rave in the world – Bingo Loco.

We’re assured that this isn’t actually bingo, but instead involves dance battles, lots of raving, and a live DJ (cancel the invite to your nan, now).

There will also be prizes on the night, an exclusive winners’ area and of course per-lenty of food and drink.

It’s not one to be missed.

B&T’s already started shaving its legs in preparation (it takes a long time)!

Buy your tickets HERE.

The B&T 30 Under 30 event is being held on Wednesday the 29th of March at the ivy.

Regarded as Australia’s leading showcase for the best and brightest young talent in adland, the B&T 30 Under 30 Awards are among the most prestigious awards to grace your mantlepiece… and your LinkedIn.