OMG The B&T 30 Under 30 Awards Shortlist Is HERE

Okay, stop whatever you are doing because the B&T’s 30 under 30 Awards shortlist is HERE!!!

That’s right, we can now reveal the final shortlist for all 10 categories of the most prestigious awards in media.

We received a record-breaking number of entries this year, so if your name IS on the list, you deserve to feel proud. Screaming in the office is very much encouraged and endorsed by B&T.

This is the media industry, and not a Jane Austin novel, so if you have been shortlisted, please don’t be modest. Share the good news on socials and tag us too!

All shortlisted names will be read at our exclusive awards ceremony on the 29 March 2023 at the ivy, before the ultimate winner is announced on the night. You can buy tickets HERE.

We would like to thank all of our judges. Not only are these rare people the good type of judgmental, but they also volunteer their valuable time to help us identify the industry’s best young talent. We couldn’t do it without you!

Finally, we would also like to give a HUGE thanks to our sponsors, without whom this wouldn’t go ahead (ask our CFO).

If anyone’s name has been misspelled (surprisingly we are fallible at B&T), please contact jocelyne@themisfits.media.

See the list HERE:

AGENCY SALES/ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT

Abigail Louise Ridge, Reprise Digital

Aleksandar Skoric, Incubeta

Bridget Yeates, Ogilvy Australia

Eloise Cribb, 303 MullenLowe

Emily Johnson, Kwpx Agency

Georgia McNeil, Deloitte Digital

James Turner, Wavemaker

Jess Healy, Paramount

Keily Brown, Spark Foundry

Kimberley Leopoldo, Hatched

Mitchell Coughlin, Town Square

Monica Stopins, Val Morgan Cinema

Olivia Hogan, Razorfish

Taylor, Murray Alley

Veronica Cremen, Vonnimedia

CREATIVE

Aïcha Wijland The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

Ben Ryding, TBWA\Melbourne

Brittany Benitez, Saatchi & Saatchi

Claudia Sarosiek, TBWA

Courtney Brookes, Eight

Elle Whittaker, Ogilvy Australia

Fraser Nelson, CHEP Network

Glen Miralles, BUCK

Isabel Evans, VMLY&R

Lauren Moran, CHEP Network

Lucy Hay, DDB Sydney

Margot Alais, Paper+Spark

Michelle Saliba, Seven Network

Nikki Brown, Seven Network

Olivia Gatt Ellis, Jones

ENTREPRENEUR

Alexandra Murray, Be Seen Socials

Cam Noble, ACTS Music Group

Dalton Henshaw, Bullfrog

Ethan Donati, My Million Dollar Funnels Pty Ltd

Felicia L Coco, LaunchLink Communications, Yaarn

Jake O’Donnell, Adholics

James Course, Gawk

Matt Travers, Sunny Digital

Matthew James Herbert, Tracksuit

Max Muddle, The Fordham Company

Michelle Akhidenor, The Peers Project

Remi Audette, Sunday Best Digital Agency

Sarah Pelecanos, TwentyTwo Digital

Tiffany Ng, The Social Story

Veronica Cremen, Vonnimedia

MARKETING

Alanna Del Vecchio, Kmart

Becky Amon, Paper + Spark

Chelsea Healey, Adore Beauty

Corey Middleton, Murmur Group

Daniel McIlwain, Super Retail Group (Supercheap Auto)

David Huang, Airbnb

Ebony Breen, Flight Centre Travel Group

James Shepherd, Primo Foods

Kiren Ahluwalia, Prime Video, Australia & New Zealand

Lillian Gorman, Year13

Meghanne Draffin, Big Red Group (RedBalloon & Adrenaline)

Monica Tumelty, Suncorp

Natasha Guiulfo, Baskin-Robbins

Siobhan McGeown, ABC

Sophie Fisher, Medium Rare Content Agency

MEDIA PLANNER/BUYER

Alexander Williams, PHD Media

Alexandra Ferguson, PHD Australia

Christine Chen, PHD Media

Danielle Davies, Wavemaker

Elizabeth Murrell-Marsh, OMD

Gilbert Lee, PHD Australia

Joshua Harrison, Bohemia Group

Justin Arlt, Initiative

Kate Hughes, Zenith Media

Kirsty Harley-Miers, OMD

Lucy Dowling, Resolution Digital Australia

Michael Liow, Starcom

Mikeah Irving, PHD Australia

Simon Odisho, PHD Australia

Veronica Cremen, Vonnimedia

MEDIA SALES/ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT

Ashley Lush, ARN

Carly O’Grady, Reprise Digital

Charlotte Barker, Foxtel Media

Dana Fletcher, TikTok

Daniel Crosby, TikTok

Daniel Macinante, News Corp

Gab Quinn, Seven Network

Hayden Micallef, Foxtel Media

Kelly Wu, Pinterest

Matthew Hawkins, Spotify

Nicole Daley, Nine

Rosalinde Czysnok, News Corp Australia

Tom Anderson, Seven Network

Tom Bonnell, ARN

Yianni Vivliotis, Seven Network

PR

Abigail Dawson, Enero Group

Annabelle Nielsen, Cartology – Part of Woolworths Group

Chelsea Wright, Poem Group

Ellie Thomas, Ogilvy PR

Farida Sharifi, Think HQ

Isabella Holder, CHEP Network

Jasmine Burford, tide.pr

Joshua Stengert, Elevate Communication

Liana Bignall, Mango Communications

Marko Zitko,Freelancer.com

Rhiannon Frater,Dominos Pizza Enterprises

Rosemary Ball , Dentsu Creative Public Relations

Sophie Roubicek, Herd MSL

Stephanie Lawrance, ALDI Australia

Tess Fisher, Paramount

PROJECT MANAGER

Ante Hermann, Krste Miocic, CADA (ARN)

Ben Fearnley, CVO

Chloe McKenzie, OMD Create

Elizabeth Campbell, Town Square

Jennifer Gilbert, OMD

Jessica Silver, The Works Sydney

Joanna Davey, Seven Network

Logan Ayers, TBWA

Lucy Hicks, Campaign Edge

Mayank Parikh, Wavemaker ANZ

Mira Strbac Low, Broadsheet Media

Olivia Reddy, the Editors

Rikki Stern, Initiative

Soujanya Datta, Cipher Sports Technology Group

Stephanie Barkas, Seven Network

STRATEGY

Annie Lim, Ogilvy Australia

Antonius Alexander, WE Communications Australia

Bonnie Osborn, UM

Briana Garcia, ADMATIC

Brittany Meale, OMD

Jasmine Crabbe, Nova Entertainment

Kate O’Loughlin, Initiative

Leah Franco, Initiative

Lucy Batchelor, The Works Sydney

Molly Patton, Miscible Co

Phoebe Keogh, UM

Rebecca Du, The Lab Insight & Strategy

Sasha Smith, Howatson+Company

Summer Treseder, Initiative Australia

Zachary Kelly, PHD Media

TECH

Allison Bermingham, Resolution Digital Australia

Andrew James, Braysher Carat

Ashlee Barnes, oOh!media

Chloe Burns, CHEP Network

Emma Bishop, The Brand Agency

Florencia Mostaccio, Florencia Mostaccio (Sole Trader)

James Hanley, Resolution Digital

Jayden Rozsahegyi, Hatched

Luke Tyler, The Trade Desk

Matthew James Herbert, Tracksuit

Patrick Rutkowski, Banter

Richard Masters, Rakuten Advertising

Sam Cross, The Lumery

Sean Simon, T&DA

Sophie Cantrel, Southpaw