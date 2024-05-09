Bud Communications Expands APAC Footprint With Australian Office Launch

Bud Communications has expanded into the Australian market to bolster its regional capabilities for APAC’s most ambitious challenger and disruptor brands. The Southeast Asia-born PR and Content agency now brings agile and creative communications to disruptive brands expanding in Australia.

Lead image: left to right, Richie Kenzie, Australia lead, Bud Communications, Oliver Budgen, founder and CEO of Bud Communications.

Integral to the agency’s offering will be a dual focus on strategic public relations and content services that maximise the output of earned, owned and paid channels, helping businesses enlarge their audiences.

Bud launched in Singapore in 2020 as a PR and content agency purpose-built for challenger brands looking to make an immediate impact. This latest move expands the firm’s operations, having already built a team of 15 in Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia.

Bud has made a fast start in Sydney and is already providing integrated PR and content solutions to clients, including GumGum, Yellow Canary, NP Digital, Symbio and Choco-Up, as well as content production for impact.com.

Richie Kenzie, appointed as Bud Communications’ Australia lead, is leading the charge in the local market. Having held several senior editorial and strategic roles at major publishers and content agencies, Kenzie is poised to spearhead Bud’s expansion efforts and drive growth for clients in the region.

“We are entering the Australian market with a clear vision and a steadfast commitment to our core values of creativity, integrity, and collaboration. Australia is home to a diverse range of dynamic brands with immense potential, and we are excited to partner with them to amplify their stories and drive knockout results,” said Kenzie.

“As a business, we are laser-focused on helping founders, leaders and innovators who are seeking to disrupt industries or create entirely new ones. Australia has always been an important market for our clients and so it feels particularly significant to be able to open our doors here,” said Oliver Budgen, founder and CEO of Bud Communications.