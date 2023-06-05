Accenture Song Appoints Ex-Monkey Fabio Buresti To Lead Design In ANZ

Accenture Song Appoints Ex-Monkey Fabio Buresti To Lead Design In ANZ
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Fabio Buresti (lead image) has joined Accenture with a remit to drive purpose driven growth for clients across Song’s product, service, experience, and growth design offering.

Buresti’s new role will see him bring Song’s customer growth narrative to life, ensuring purpose is the driving force across all aspects of design.

Buresti has over a decade worth of experience helping clients tackle complex challenges from his time spent as managing firector of Accenture Interactive (nowSong), and as chief strategy officer and partner of The Monkeys.

During this time, he helped The Monkeys secure multiple awards in strategy and effectiveness and saw the agency win The Effie’s Effective Agency of the Year for a record three consecutive years.

Commenting on his new role, Buresti says: “I have spent my career working on the purpose side of strategy, but the holy grail was taking that high level strategic thinking and hard wiring it into an organisation and the experience it delivers to its staff and customers. So, getting to do that with ANZ’s most formidable design business is the final piece of the puzzle and a new and exciting chapter for me.”

“A lot of change is happening in the world of technology and design, including things such as generative AI, so it’s going to be interesting to see what impact these thingswill have on design and how they can help us bridge the gap between purpose and experience.”

I’m also humbled to be joining such a talented group of people and excited to personally stretch and grow in this new role, doing my best to put Accenture Song Design where it belongs – on the bleeding edge of design.

Accenture Song ANZ President Mark Green added: “With his deep understanding of the role purpose plays in the life of brands and impressive record of connecting brands to consumers in meaningful ways, Fabio will make a formidable leader of the Accenture ANZ Design team. It’s one of the largest growing sectors of Song and I’m confident it’s in some very capable hands. This move is as much about bringing brand and experience closer together within the Song business but also at our clients.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Accenture Song Fabio Buresti

Latest News

KIIS1065 Knocks 2GB Off Top Spot AGAIN For Sydney Radio Ratings
  • Media

KIIS1065 Knocks 2GB Off Top Spot AGAIN For Sydney Radio Ratings

KIIS1065 was crowned the winner in the third radio ratings of 2023, topping the 10+ demographic with a 13.0 per cent market share between 05:30am and midnight. This was up 1.5 per cent from the 11.5 per cent market share it had for the previous reporting period. 2GB came in just behind with a 12.2 […]

Report: 78% Of Aussies Have No Idea How Brands Use Their Data
  • Technology

Report: 78% Of Aussies Have No Idea How Brands Use Their Data

Customer engagement platform Twilio has launched new research that has found three quarters of Australian consumers do not have full knowledge of how organisations are using their personal data (78 per cent), and have limited or no control over how their data is used or disclosed to other organisations (73 per cent). The new research […]

Solstice Media Launches Innovative New Project In Partnership With SA Government
  • Marketing

Solstice Media Launches Innovative New Project In Partnership With SA Government

Solstice Media has launched an innovative new project, The Post, in partnership with the Government of South Australia. The new initiative aims to inform young South Australians about the policies and issues affecting their lives. The way people consume and digest news and information is changing. The Post is a multi-platform media brand that distributes […]

Nielsen Data: Travel Industry’s Biggest Ad Spenders Revealed, As Travel Marketing Budgets Jump 60% YOY
  • Marketing

Nielsen Data: Travel Industry’s Biggest Ad Spenders Revealed, As Travel Marketing Budgets Jump 60% YOY

Ahead of the upcoming King’s Birthday long weekend, Nielsen has released a comprehensive analysis of the shifting travel preferences of Australians, the sites they visit online to inspire and plan their getaways, and the industry heavy-hitters spending big to attract them. Latest Nielsen Consumer and Media View CMV data reveals Australians’ growing interest in domestic […]

MullenLowe Unveils New Global Identity & Refreshed Positioning
  • Advertising

MullenLowe Unveils New Global Identity & Refreshed Positioning

MullenLowe unveiled its new global identity and a refreshed positioning, created to unite the network across 57 markets globally and differentiate it from competitors. MullenLowe sees the octopus evolve from an operational mascot to a kindred spirit that visually represents how brands need to grow today. The agency’s positioning is underpinned by research revealing innovative […]

Mindshare Helps The Indigenous Literacy Foundation Get Kids Busking For Change
  • Media

Mindshare Helps The Indigenous Literacy Foundation Get Kids Busking For Change

Mindshare is supporting UnLtd’s charity partner The Indigenous Literacy Foundation (ILF) with their first ever national musical fundraising campaign. Busking For Change, is a new annual fundraising activity developed by ILF Ambassador Josh Pyke to engage primary students in a joyful multi-literacy activity incorporating song, music, movement and language. Simply put, schools learn a song […]

Hatched Named As Agency For Brown Family Wine Group
  • Media

Hatched Named As Agency For Brown Family Wine Group

Media agency Hatched has been appointed to manage media strategy, planning and buying for Brown Family Wine Group. For more than 130 years, the Brown Family has been producing award-winning wines and developing vineyards in some of the best regions in Australia. The business has evolved from a single brand to a family of brands […]

Publicis Groupe Jumps Into The AI Regulation Fray
  • Technology

Publicis Groupe Jumps Into The AI Regulation Fray

Publicis Groupe Global has joined the Coalition of Content Provenance Authenticity (C2PA) and has become the first advertising holdco to join the Coalition’s Steering Committee (lead image: Arthur Sadoun, Publicis Groupe CEO). Founded by Adobe, C2PA in collaboration with the New York Times and (ironically) Twitter, to address the spread and prevalence of misinformation online. Publicis said […]

Special Dumps Whopping Great Poo On Bondi Beach To Mark World Environment Day
  • Campaigns

Special Dumps Whopping Great Poo On Bondi Beach To Mark World Environment Day

To mark World Environment Day, Better Packaging Co. have plopped a four-meter-high poo made of plastic pollution on Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach. The installation is a collaboration between Special New Zealand, Special PR and The Glue Society, and is a visual representation of the sheer amount of plastic sh!t that’s dumped in the world’s oceans […]

APAC Effie Awards 2023 Announces Finalists
  • Marketing

APAC Effie Awards 2023 Announces Finalists

Effie Asia Pacific is pleased to announce that following intense deliberations at Round 2 Judging, 111 entries have emerged as finalists and will compete for top honours at this year’s APAC Effie Awards. The final round judging was led by the Awards chairperson Kainaz Gazder of Procter & Gamble Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa […]

In-House Agency Council Unveils IHAC Awards Jury & Award Categories
  • Advertising

In-House Agency Council Unveils IHAC Awards Jury & Award Categories

The In-House Agency Council (IHAC) has unveiled the lineup of jurors and award categories for the IHAC Awards 2023 presented by TikTok. The IHAC Awards 2023 is Australia’s premier award show for Australian in-house and hybrid agencies that celebrates outstanding work by in-house agency teams. Entries are now open for the 2023 IHAC Awards. Nick […]

3AW Drops Dee Dee Dunleavy With Immediate Effect
  • Media

3AW Drops Dee Dee Dunleavy With Immediate Effect

3AW has agreed to an early conclusion for Dee Dee Dunleavy’s on-air role, after informing the broadcaster her contract would not be renewed at the end of the year. 3AW Station Manager Stephen Beers said “I want to thank Dee Dee for her three and a half years on Afternoons and before that her stint […]

Football ball with flag of Spain in the net of goal of football stadium. Football championship of Spain concept. 3d illustration
  • Marketing

LALIGA Launches A New Era, Presenting A New Strategic Positioning And International Branding

LALIGA, the first-division football league in Spain, has today unveiled its all-new brand and strategic positioning under the slogan “The Power of our Fútbol.” The launch reaffirms the competition’s commitment to inspire and make a positive impact on society. This change reflects the evolution that LALIGA has undergone over the last decade, in terms of […]

Create Space Action Plan Addresses Diverse Representation
  • Marketing

Create Space Action Plan Addresses Diverse Representation

Advertising Council Australia has today announced the next three actions from its Create Space Action Plan, addressing the representation and inclusion of LGBTQ+ talent, ethnic minorities, and people with a disability in the advertising industry. All three actions have been developed by industry professionals with lived experience and build on 2022’s initial focus areas: the […]

Atomic 212° Becomes First Indie To Join Mutinex Platinum Partnership Program
  • Marketing

Atomic 212° Becomes First Indie To Join Mutinex Platinum Partnership Program

Atomic 212° has become the first independent agency to join Mutinex’s Platinum Partnership Program, giving it access to Mutinex’s AI-powered market mix modelling platform and partnership benefits (lead image: Atomic 212° national chief executive officer, Claire Fenner). As part of the deal, Mutinex’s GrowthOS and marketing ROI metric will become central to planning and evaluation […]

Yahoo Academy Now Open For Nominations
  • Marketing

Yahoo Academy Now Open For Nominations

Yahoo Academy has opened for nominations and promises 40 participants a masterclass from creative strategists Rosie and Faris Yakob of Genius Steals. This year’s Academy program will focus on AI and other emerging technology giving the 40 participants from across Australia and Singapore the tools they need to navigate an exciting future. It will culminate […]

Rolling Stone AU/NZ Reveals The Teskey Brothers As Next Cover Stars
  • Marketing

Rolling Stone AU/NZ Reveals The Teskey Brothers As Next Cover Stars

Rolling Stone AU/NZ publisher The Brag Media has today announced that multiple ARIA Award-winning blues rock band, The Teskey Brothers, will grace its June-August issue cover, which also lands in Coles supermarkets for the first time putting it in over 800 additional retailers across the country. Australia’s very own blues brothers, Josh and Sam Teskey […]