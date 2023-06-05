Accenture Song Appoints Ex-Monkey Fabio Buresti To Lead Design In ANZ

Fabio Buresti (lead image) has joined Accenture with a remit to drive purpose driven growth for clients across Song’s product, service, experience, and growth design offering.

Buresti’s new role will see him bring Song’s customer growth narrative to life, ensuring purpose is the driving force across all aspects of design.

Buresti has over a decade worth of experience helping clients tackle complex challenges from his time spent as managing firector of Accenture Interactive (nowSong), and as chief strategy officer and partner of The Monkeys.

During this time, he helped The Monkeys secure multiple awards in strategy and effectiveness and saw the agency win The Effie’s ‘Effective Agency of the Year’ for a record three consecutive years.

Commenting on his new role, Buresti says: “I have spent my career working on the purpose side of strategy, but the holy grail was taking that high level strategic thinking and hard wiring it into an organisation and the experience it delivers to its staff and customers. So, getting to do that with ANZ’s most formidable design business is the final piece of the puzzle and a new and exciting chapter for me.”

“A lot of change is happening in the world of technology and design, including things such as generative AI, so it’s going to be interesting to see what impact these thingswill have on design and how they can help us bridge the gap between purpose and experience.”

“I’m also humbled to be joining such a talented group of people and excited to personally stretch and grow in this new role, doing my best to put Accenture Song Design where it belongs – on the bleeding edge of design.”

Accenture Song ANZ President Mark Green added: “With his deep understanding of the role purpose plays in the life of brands and impressive record of connecting brands to consumers in meaningful ways, Fabio will make a formidable leader of the Accenture ANZ Design team. It’s one of the largest growing sectors of Song and I’m confident it’s in some very capable hands. This move is as much about bringing brand and experience closer together within the Song business but also at our clients.”