ZHIK Appoints Resolution Digital As Its Digital Agency

Performance-driven water sports brand ZHIK has appointed Resolution Digital as its full-service digital agency.

Zhik pride themselves on pushing the boundaries to provide world class athletes, Olympic champions, and sailing enthusiasts with the best kit for the water.

Outfitting the best sailors in the world, Zhik are known for challenging the status quo, identifying problems, and finding breakthrough solutions to continually set the benchmark and be the best water sports clothing brand, made for water.

Resolution Digital will be working closely with Zhik’s marketing team to push the boundaries of what’s possible across their digital marketing efforts to deliver remarkable results and ROI, with a large focus on media planning, strategy, SEO, CRO and paid media globally across several channels, including Google, Facebook and Instagram.

“We’re delighted to be working with Zhik, having met with their leadership team a number of times, we’ve been impressed with their digital marketing ambitions and feel very much aligned on our goal to help Zhik grow sales here at home, in the U.S. and other international markets.” said Mohammad Heidari Far, chief product officer of Resolution Digital.

“We are very excited to be starting our journey with Resolution” said Zhik’s Ecommerce lead Hamish Hardy.

“Resolution will bring the insight and expertise that will help Zhik with its growth goals over the next few years. We are embarking on a new path that will take Zhik to new parts of the industry and with Resolutions guidance we look forward to a great relationship.”