Zeno Group Australia Bolsters Client Offerings With An Expanded Creative Services Portfolio & New Senior Leader

Aimee Edwards
Zeno Australia has announced expanded creative design capabilities and the appointment of Jim Michell (lead image) to its senior leadership team. The new moves support strong growth in the region.

Zeno Australia’s clients, including Abano Healthcare, Motorola and Yorkshire Tea, can now tap into a suite of creative design services to augment the agency’s work on integrated communications campaigns. The addition brings new capabilities across graphic design, illustration, animation, and digital applications.

“The expansion of our creative services allows us to build on the work we have been delivering for our consumer, tech and financial services clients across PR, social media and digital channels, offering increased convenience and the cohesive thinking that we provide as a truly integrated agency,” said Sarah Littlefair, managing director at Zeno Australia.

The agency has also appointed Jim Michell in the newly created role of Director, responsible for leading the agency’s Purpose & Impact practice. Relocating to Sydney from the UK, Jim brings 25 years of experience in journalism, media relations, and marketing. He will work with Sarah to support the agency’s current accelerated growth path. Prior to joining Zeno, Jim was the founder and managing director of an integrated PR and marketing agency, which he sold earlier this year.

“Jim joins us at an exciting time of growth for Zeno Australia as we expand our team in Sydney and Melbourne, particularly given his experience and passion for purpose and impact work, very much a focus area for us and our clients as we head into 2024,” Littlefair said.

In 2023, Zeno celebrated its 25th anniversary and marked the occasion with a new, refreshed brand identity.

The firm has more than 800 employees worldwide.




