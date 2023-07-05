Yorkshire Tea Unveils Strangely Weird Ibiza Dance Track (With Plenty Of ‘Poms On Holiday’ Euro Bashing, Too)

Yorkshire Tea is not only the biggest-selling black tea brand in the UK but can trace its history back to 1886.

Clearly chasing a younger crowd the brand, via creative agency Lucky Generals, has just released a new campaign that’s one part advertisement, the other bangin’ dance toon.

Called “Pack yer bags” (and there’s enough drug puns in that alone), the rappin’ ad sees a young English chap readying himself for a trip to the Spanish party island of Ibiza.

Rather than the booze, lube and other enhancements you’d expect a young man to be packing, instead he packs 10 boxes of Yorkshire Tea.

The ad arguably plays on the old trope of British tourists off on holiday on the continent that they can never get a decent cuppa, pint or feed and the swarthy Europeans are just out to rip them off anyway. Alternatively, it could even be said it’s poking fun at Brits on holiday.

“Pack yer bags” launched online today and is even available to download on Spotify.

Admittedly, it’s good fun, although we can’t see it being requested in Ibiza nightclubs anytime soon. Check it out below:

Lucky Generals creatives Nick Bird and Lee Smith commented on the work: “We’ve all been there; parched in Pathos, mouth like a sundried flip-flop, with an inferior hotel teabag mocking you from next to the mini kettle.

“We’re hoping that Pack Yer Bags helps put an end to that awful predicament and becomes a mantra that every holidaymaker takes with them wherever they go this summer.”

 

 

 

