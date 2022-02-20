World Vision Australia Snares New CMO Louise Cummins

One of Australia’s leading marketing talents, Louise Cummins, has been appointed as World Vision Australia’s (WVA) new chief marketing officer.

Cummins (featured image) will join WVA to help further boost the profile and impact of Australia’s largest humanitarian organisation, bringing with her more than 20 years’ experience in senior roles with both corporates and not-for-profits.

In 2021, Cummins was selected for the CMO50 list, was named as finalist for B&T’s Best of the Best Marketer, and was also nominated for B&T’s CMO Power List.

She comes to WVA after more than four and a half years as marketing and digital innovations director with Australia’s leading tax preparation business, H&R Block.

Prior to that, she built an impressive track record in marketing leadership roles with high-profile brands such as Optus, Australia Post, MGM, Fujifilm, Seven West Media and 3M.

Cummins’ new role is a reconnection of sorts with World Vision, having worked for four years with World Vision International, including time living in Cambodia where she supported the building of World Vision’s impact-investing arm, VisionFund.

Cummins said she was excited to reignite her association with World Vision, paying tribute to its work and people.

“I have long admired the way World Vision Australia is driven by meaningful change and original thinking,” she said.

“But great ideas need great people to bring them to life, and I believe World Vision is supported by an incredible team who inspire and innovate in equal measure.”

World Vision Australia CEO, Daniel Wordsworth said attracting Louise was a huge coup for WVA.

“We were incredibly impressed with Louise both personally and professionally,” he said.

“Not only is she a brilliant marketer with a real flair for creativity and digital innovation, but has also proved her artistic creativity by authoring a book, and has freely given much of her own time in her work for charities and not-for-profits.

“And an added bonus: she’s already seen first-hand what World Vision can do working with vulnerable communities.”

Cummins will begin her new role with WVA on March 28.