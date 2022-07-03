Wollongong 2022 Teams Up With Involved Media

Wollongong 2022, the Organising Committee for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships, is partnering with leading independent media agency, Involved Media, effective immediately.

Involved Media will be responsible for media strategy, planning and buying in the lead-up to the event, which will be held from 18 to 25 September.

More than 1,000 of the top international cyclists from over 70 nations will compete in Wollongong for a gold medal and the coveted rainbow jersey. It is one of the top five annual sporting events in the world and is watched by more than 300 million viewers around the globe.

The 2022 UCI Road World Championships will be an event unlike anything Wollongong has ever experienced. It will be an Olympic-scale sports and community celebration that will bring people together, champion the benefits of life with a bicycle, and showcase the qualities that make Wollongong a wonderful place to live and visit.

The UCI Road World Championships are the largest annual road cycling Championships conducted by the UCI and will include road races, individual time trials, a team time trial, cultural events and other community activities.

The 2022 UCI Road World Championships will be the 101st edition and only the second time the Championships have been held in the Southern Hemisphere. The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is the worldwide governing body for cycling and was founded in 1900, in Paris, France. The UCI’s commitment is to lead the development of cycling as a competitive sport and activity in all its forms, across the world.

Wollongong 2022 CEO Stu Taggart thanked Involved Media for partnering on the event. “We are proud to work with champion partners to deliver a successful event that creates a lasting legacy for Wollongong, NSW and cycling in Australia. A sound media strategy will be instrumental in achieving that, and we look forward to working with Involved Media over the coming months.”

Involved Media Group managing director, Sarah Keith, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to support the Wollongong 2022 team with driving spectators to this world class event.”

The appointment by Wollongong 2022 follows a string of client wins by Involved Media over the past 18 months, including Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, NordicTrack, Crayola, Hitachi ABB Power Grids, Releaf Group and two other large clients that have not been revealed at this stage.