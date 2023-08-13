Why Agencies Should Let Their Employees Work from Home

In this guest post, career expert and Certified Professional Career Coach (CPCC), Amanda Augustine (lead image), puts forward the WFH case…

The recent news about Commonwealth Bank’s attempt to bring employees back to the office raised eyebrows across Australia. It’s becoming clear that many workers are not only comfortable with remote work but ready to stand up for our right to continue doing so.

I believe that the idea of working from home (WFH) shouldn’t send shivers down the spine of employers. The advantages are numerous and convincing. The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in a new era of work, one where the confines of the office were replaced by the comfort of home. Technological solutions swiftly followed suit – the Zoom era took flight, allowing to conduct business from living rooms. But now, many industries’ leadership wants employees to return to the office. Unfortunately, this transition isn’t as smooth as anticipated for some.

For numerous reasons, working from home has been incredibly effective. These reasons span from cost and time savings related to commuting, to the positive impacts on mental well-being and the ability to spend more quality time with family.

The recent flare-up of this argument in Australia, sparked by the Commonwealth Bank’s new policy mandating 50% in-office hours, ignited a debate. The move received backlash, with hundreds of employees voicing their concerns and even former Victorian premier, Jeff Kennett, suggesting that remote workers should earn less due to travel savings. The situation escalated, leading to involvement from the Fair Work Commission.

Here are some compelling statistics from Resume.io, that agencies should consider before demanding employees’ return to the office:

Remote work can increase employee happiness by up to 20 per cent, according to Tracking Happiness. As commute times rise, employee happiness falls. This happiness, in turn, translates to better collaboration and higher retention rates.

Working from home can alleviate financial strains, with potential savings of up to $6000 annually in a hybrid role and up to $12,000 in a full-time role, as reported by FlexJobs. This relief on employees’ wallets can reduce pressure on employers’ wage packages.

A staggering 58 per cnet of workers would actively seek new job opportunities if remote work wasn’t offered. A further 31 per cent would consider it, leaving only 11 per cent indifferent to the idea of working in an office.

Embracing remote work restores valuable hours lost to commuting. In 2019, the average worker spent 27.6 minutes each way, adding up to 264 hours annually. These hours can be redirected toward work or maintaining a healthier work-life balance.

Diversity and inclusion initiatives are bolstered by remote work, as is the talent pool available to employers. By embracing remote work, companies can tap into a broader range of candidates from various locations.

Trust is fostered through remote work, cultivating loyalty and lowering employee turnover. A Pew Research study found that 79 per cent of full-time remote workers and 64 per cent of hybrid workers felt a sense of trust.

The misconception that remote workers slack off lacks evidence. FlexJobs found that 55 per cent of respondents reported increased productivity, 33 per cent saw no change, only six per cent observed a decrease, and six per cent remained uncertain. This aligns with a Stanford University study that showed a 13 per cent productivity increase with remote work.

The remote work trend, which gained momentum during the pandemic, has created a lasting impact. Permanent flexible work arrangements offer not just viability, but the potential to thrive. These options mitigate burnout, boost retention, reduce absenteeism, and elevate overall employee morale.

It’s clear that a more flexible approach to work can benefit everyone. Implementing flexible work options is a win-win situation, preventing burnout, enhancing retention, and boosting productivity. Let’s not be hesitant about advocating for remote work with our managers. The statistics back us up – we can be more productive and valuable to the company while working remotely, whether on a part-time or full-time basis. The shift to remote work isn’t a temporary phase; it’s a game-changer that can reshape the workplace landscape for the better.