What To Expect From 7Plus In 2024
The Seven Network’s streaming service 7plus is set for a big 2024, with new and exclusive premium content, new user experience features, new advertising products and – come September – some big changes in how advertisers reach streamers.
Seven West Media chief digital officer, Gereurd Roberts, said: “7plus is already the most advanced AVOD service in Australia and next year we will extend that lead, as we continue to build out our world-class product.
“In 7plus we have a platform that goes well beyond the scope of traditional BVOD and is a premium streaming destination in itself, with the content pillars of live, on demand and FAST channels driving growth.
“More than 70 per cent of the content on 7plus is exclusive to it and almost 60 per cent of all viewing comes from non-broadcast content,” he said.
“At the same time live streaming is booming on 7plus, driven by amazing content this year such as the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, the AFL Grand Final, the Brownlow Medal and much, much more.
“7plus is constantly breaking records. The FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Semi Final between the Matildas and England on 16 August had an extraordinary 957,000 viewers on 7plus, shattering the record for the most streamed event ever in Australia. The AFL Grand Final on 30 September had 441,000 viewers on 7plus, which was the biggest ever audience for an AFL match on a streaming platform,” Mr Roberts said.
7plus’ live streaming will only to continue to soar with full digital rights to the AFL kicking in from September next year. The following month cricket arrives on 7plus, making it the first time Australia’s biggest winter and summer sports have been made available to stream for free to Australians.
Seven West media managing director and Chief Executive Officer, James Warburton, said: “The addition of AFL and cricket to 7plus will be biggest game changer in the history of Australian streaming. Together, they will represent four billion new minutes of viewing on 7plus a year.
“That is the equivalent in minutes of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ combined – not 17 days or five weeks but 52 weeks of the year, every year. It’s a whole new ball game, for Seven, for sport fans and for our commercial partners.”
To deepen engagement for the millions of existing and new users, new features coming to 7plus in 2024 include start over, live pause and rewind, skip credits, picture-in-picture, and even more personalisation features to keep users engaged. (For information on the growing personalisation of 7plus, please see the separate media release on Seven and Databricks.)
Next year will also bring a suite of new advertising products on 7plus.
Seven West Media chief revenue officer, Kurt Burnette, said: “The new advertising products include dynamic live overlays, extending 7plus’ leadership with additional premium interactive ads, and more formats for non-intrusive sport and FAST channel commercialisation. They are all about the continual creation of an enhanced advertising and viewer experience through rich second screen application and shoppable content.”
The entertainment content on 7plus includes premium, first-run content from the biggest and best studios in the world, including NBCUniversal, Disney, Fox, Sony Pictures, ITV Studios and many more.
The unique partnership Seven and NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer set up a year ago has been a hit with 7plus users. NBCUniversal content now accounts for 10 per cent of all viewing on 7plus, and consumption has increased more than 60 per cent quarter-on-quarter since launch in January.
Roberts said: “We have big plans to add even more premium, exclusive content to 7plus in 2024. Stay tuned.”
Next year 7plus will also continue to expand its market-leading collection of FAST channels, with a strong emphasis on local content.
Over 30 of Seven’s FAST channels are exclusive to 7plus and feature a curated schedule of premium, Australian programs that local audiences love, including Home and Away, Better Homes & Gardens and Border Security. Popular FAST channels on 7plus include Blue Lights, Blue Heelers, Crazy In Love, Cooking and Culture, and ONE Fight Replays.
Roberts said: “Seven is Australia’s leader in FAST channels. They are an integral pillar of our content strategy on 7plus, alongside our leading video-on-demand and live streaming content.
“Great local content resonates the most with Australians, and over 70% of our viewed FAST content is premium Australian programming, with more than 90 per cent of this exclusive to 7plus. Our focus on home-grown storytelling and Australian voices has enabled us to forge a deep connection with our audience, who value authenticity and relevance.”
