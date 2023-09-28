Western Australia’s Latest Road Trip Campaign ‘Drive the Dream’ Launches With Daniel Ricciardo

The WA Government, through Tourism WA, has teamed up with Perth-based agency Rhythm, and media agency Initiative Perth, to launch the new global ‘Drive the Dream’ campaign.

‘Drive the Dream’ invites travellers to experience Western Australia’s diverse road trips itineraries that make WA the ultimate destination for a self-drive holiday. The new road trips campaign builds an association between Western Australia and road trips holidays by connecting and showcasing the diversity of iconic destinations and experiences on offer in WA.

The campaign features West Australian Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, who recently enjoyed the state’s dreamlike landscapes and wondrous experiences through a road trip from Perth (Boorloo) to Exmouth (Warnangoora) along the Coral Coast Highway with his best mate, Blake. The campaign activity will be rolled out domestically and in Tourism WA’s key international markets, supported by the WA Government.

Western Australia’s deputy premier and Minister for Tourism, the Hon. Rita Saffioti, said “’Drive the Dream’ is designed to turn awareness into action and move a Western Australian road trip to the ‘must do’ list, by showing that WA is the best destination for this adventure and now is the time to do it.

“There’s nothing like a good road trip, but the ‘Drive the Dream’ campaign takes road tripping in Western Australia, as seen through the eyes of F1 driver and Perth-born Daniel Ricciardo, to a new level. “The campaign will help Western Australia to stand out as one of the world’s most unique, memorable and desirable places to undertake a road trip adventure, now and into the future.”

Tourism WA managing director Carolyn Turnbull said the new ‘Drive the Dream’ creative echoes elements of Western Australia’s global brand, ‘Walking On A Dream’, in that it neatly encapsulates all the awe-inspiring attributes that make the state a wondrous, otherworldly and dream-like place to explore.

“An overarching objective of Tourism WA’s brand platform is to provoke the spirit of adventure in every traveller – and there’s no better way to do that than through the lens of Daniel Ricciardo and the ‘Drive the Dream’ campaign as he takes in the state’s wondrous landscapes on his way from Perth (Boorloo) to Exmouth (Warnangoora).

“This new campaign will ultimately entice visitors from all over the world to come to Western Australia and enjoy a road trip like they’ve ever experienced, and provide a boost to the state’s economy.”

Tourism WA engaged Perth-based agency, Rhythm who led a West Australian cast and crew to create the film and hero photographic assets.

Rhythm’s founder and leading Perth-based director Adam Rule said, “It was fantastic working with Daniel Ricciardo as he travelled up the spectacular route from Perth to Exmouth with his best mate.

“Embracing those quiet, reflective moments coupled with the many adventures you can have on a drive up north was a joy to experience.

“The short film is designed to capture the stripped-back authenticity of two mates enjoying the freedom of a Western Australian road trip for the first time.

“It was a privilege to lead such a devoted and talented group of West Australian creatives, producers, managers, crew, and Australian musicians.” Initiative head of client services Steve Hare said the new brand extension leveraged the success of the previous Tourism WA campaign, Walking on A Dream. “Western Australia’s road trips are awe-inspiring and otherworldly – and what better way to tell this story than through the eyes of proud West Australian and cultural zeitgeist Daniel Ricciardo.

“Strategically we have targeted environments which ‘collectively connect’ replicating the shared environment of a road trip; long form content and premium contextually relevant placements will help position Western Australia as a premium lifestyle brand and leverage Daniel’s magnetism for resonance.” Tourism WA is the WA Government agency responsible for promoting Western Australia as an incredible holiday and events destination. The launch of ‘Drive the Dream’ also includes partnerships with Qantas, Trip.com and Expedia with conversion-led trade offers.

