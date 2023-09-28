Western Australia’s Latest Road Trip Campaign ‘Drive the Dream’ Launches With Daniel Ricciardo

Western Australia’s Latest Road Trip Campaign ‘Drive the Dream’ Launches With Daniel Ricciardo
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    The WA Government, through Tourism WA, has teamed up with Perth-based agency Rhythm, and media agency Initiative Perth, to launch the new global ‘Drive the Dream’ campaign.

    ‘Drive the Dream’ invites travellers to experience Western Australia’s diverse road trips itineraries that make WA the ultimate destination for a self-drive holiday. The new road trips campaign builds an association between Western Australia and road trips holidays by connecting and showcasing the diversity of iconic destinations and experiences on offer in WA.

    The campaign features West Australian Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, who recently enjoyed the state’s dreamlike landscapes and wondrous experiences through a road trip from Perth (Boorloo) to Exmouth (Warnangoora) along the Coral Coast Highway with his best mate, Blake. The campaign activity will be rolled out domestically and in Tourism WA’s key international markets, supported by the WA Government.

    Western Australia’s deputy premier and Minister for Tourism, the Hon. Rita Saffioti, said “’Drive the Dream’ is designed to turn awareness into action and move a Western Australian road trip to the ‘must do’ list, by showing that WA is the best destination for this adventure and now is the time to do it.

    “There’s nothing like a good road trip, but the ‘Drive the Dream’ campaign takes road tripping in Western Australia, as seen through the eyes of F1 driver and Perth-born Daniel Ricciardo, to a new level. “The campaign will help Western Australia to stand out as one of the world’s most unique, memorable and desirable places to undertake a road trip adventure, now and into the future.”

    Tourism WA managing director Carolyn Turnbull said the new ‘Drive the Dream’ creative echoes elements of Western Australia’s global brand, ‘Walking On A Dream’, in that it neatly encapsulates all the awe-inspiring attributes that make the state a wondrous, otherworldly and dream-like place to explore.

    “An overarching objective of Tourism WA’s brand platform is to provoke the spirit of adventure in every traveller – and there’s no better way to do that than through the lens of Daniel Ricciardo and the ‘Drive the Dream’ campaign as he takes in the state’s wondrous landscapes on his way from Perth (Boorloo) to Exmouth (Warnangoora).

    “This new campaign will ultimately entice visitors from all over the world to come to Western Australia and enjoy a road trip like they’ve ever experienced, and provide a boost to the state’s economy.”

    Tourism WA engaged Perth-based agency, Rhythm who led a West Australian cast and crew to create the film and hero photographic assets.

    Rhythm’s founder and leading Perth-based director Adam Rule said, “It was fantastic working with Daniel Ricciardo as he travelled up the spectacular route from Perth to Exmouth with his best mate.

    “Embracing those quiet, reflective moments coupled with the many adventures you can have on a drive up north was a joy to experience.

    “The short film is designed to capture the stripped-back authenticity of two mates enjoying the freedom of a Western Australian road trip for the first time.

    “It was a privilege to lead such a devoted and talented group of West Australian creatives, producers, managers, crew, and Australian musicians.” Initiative head of client services Steve Hare said the new brand extension leveraged the success of the previous Tourism WA campaign, Walking on A Dream. “Western Australia’s road trips are awe-inspiring and otherworldly – and what better way to tell this story than through the eyes of proud West Australian and cultural zeitgeist Daniel Ricciardo.

    “Strategically we have targeted environments which ‘collectively connect’ replicating the shared environment of a road trip; long form content and premium contextually relevant placements will help position Western Australia as a premium lifestyle brand and leverage Daniel’s magnetism for resonance.” Tourism WA is the WA Government agency responsible for promoting Western Australia as an incredible holiday and events destination. The launch of ‘Drive the Dream’ also includes partnerships with Qantas, Trip.com and Expedia with conversion-led trade offers.

    Credits Tourism

    WA Managing Director: Carolyn Turnbull

    Executive Director Marketing: Melissa Forbes

    Director Brand and Marketing: Angela Raso

    Brand and Marketing Manager: Luke Lenzarini

    Brand and Marketing Officer: Josh Colum

    Producer/Editor: Evan Scott

    Content Agency: Rhythm

    Creative Client Services Director: Laura Morano

    Account Manager: Jodie Hameister

    Creative Director / Art Director: Stef Langton

    Creative Lead / Copywriter: Gordon Haynes

    Production Company, Rhythm Films

    Director/Editor: Adam Rule

    Executive Producer: Candice Shields

    Director Of Photography: Justin Griffiths

    1st AC: Arthur Bienkowski

    Photographer: Jason Capobianco

    1st Assist: Michael Tartaglia

    Underwater DOP: Andre Rerekura

    Underwater Photographer: Brooke Pike

    Groomer: Kate Farmer

    Stylist: Clare Ryan

    Sound Recordist: Brett Stayt

    Drone: Jadro Silic, Salty Davenport

    Grip / Vehicle Rigging: Tim Whitlock

    Colourist: Angela Cerasi

    Music Production & Composition: Andrew Wright

    Sound Design: Justin Braine

    Retoucher: Adam Hayes

    Media Agency

    Head of Client Services, Steve Hare

    Communications Design Associate Director, Molly Trumble

    Investment Partnership Manager, Yamila Cano

    Investment Partnerships Associate, Danielle Miaris

    Associate Performance Director, Agostina Scagliotti

    Manager, Addressable Activation, Julian Speller

    Talent Hero Talent: Daniel Ricciardo

    Hero Talent: Blake Mills

    Talent Management: Blake Friend

    Featured Operators: Kalbarri Quad Bike Safari, Darren ‘Capes’ Capewell from Wula Guru Eco Tours, ‘Damper John’ Fozard from Bullara Station, Sarah Ellis from Ningaloo Discovery Australian musicians: South Summit, Boox Kid, Kilian Albecht, Grace Woodroofe, Riley Pearce & Bjear

    Special thanks to Ford Australia




    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    View.com.au Launches New Platform & Campaign Via The Monkeys
    • Marketing

    View.com.au Launches New Platform & Campaign Via The Monkeys

    Developed by The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, View.com.au’s new See All brand platform has launched with a fresh brand positioning and strategy along with an integrated campaign. Getting the complete view of properties can often involve searching through multiple websites, but the new real estate search engine from View.com.au compiles everything you could need, […]

    Thursday TV Ratings: The Front Bar Helps Seven To A Win
    • Media

    Thursday TV Ratings: The Front Bar Helps Seven To A Win

    It was a win for Seven last night with staple shows Home and Away, The Chase and Seven News helping it secure a 30.4 per cent audience share, nudging ahead of Nine’s 27.8 per cent. The Chase was the top entertainment show of the night with 462,000 metro viewers signing up to watch, meanwhile, Seven News […]

    Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 09/28/2019, Disney+ startscreen on tv. Disney+ online video, content streaming subscription service. Disney plus, Star wars, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic.
    • Media

    Disney+ Follow Netflix In Password Crackdown

    Disney+ has already begun its crackdown on password sharing after announcing its intention to do so last month. Back in August, the streamer said it would be following its rival Netflix and doing more to stop its users from sharing their login details with people outside of their household. Now it looks like Disney+ has […]

    Australia’s Largest Media Organisations Come Together To Support Cerebral Palsy Research
    • Marketing

    Australia’s Largest Media Organisations Come Together To Support Cerebral Palsy Research

    Cerebral Palsy Alliance is proud to launch a new marquee fundraising event in Melbourne for the first time, with the support of the leading lights of Australia’s advertising, marketing and media industry. The ground-breaking global centre of expertise for cerebral palsy research, advocacy, services and technology innovation will host ‘The Retreat’ in Melbourne for the […]

    EssenceMediacom Delivers MY DOG Campaign In 72 hours Via The&Partnership
    • Marketing

    EssenceMediacom Delivers MY DOG Campaign In 72 hours Via The&Partnership

    You’d be barking mad if you didn’t find the latest collaboration between EssenceMediacom and The&Partnership for Mars Petcare’s brand, MY DOG, a wonderful example of a responsive campaign. The City of Yarra recently announced there would be a crackdown on dogs in pubs, resulting in our furriest companions no longer being able to join their […]

    Cannes Lions Names Apple Creativity Brand Of The Year
    • Advertising

    Cannes Lions Names Apple Creativity Brand Of The Year

    Cannes Lions has named Apple as its Creative Brand of the Year in its LIONS Creativity Report. Apple took the top spot in the Creative Brand of the Year rankings for the first time after scooping three Grands Prix and 26 additional Lions, its highest-ever number. The brand’s recent work has included a spot with […]

    Can YOU Spot The Real Anthony Albanese? AFR Puts PM At Top Of Power List
    • Media

    Can YOU Spot The Real Anthony Albanese? AFR Puts PM At Top Of Power List

    The Australian Financial Review has warned against the dangers of AI images as it names Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as the most powerful person in the country. The publication previously put trade minister Don Farrell at the top of the list for covert power players and Matilda’s captain Sam Kerr at the top for cultural […]

    Privacy Act Changes Aren’t “Mere Reiteration Of GDPR”
    • Technology

    Privacy Act Changes Aren’t “Mere Reiteration Of GDPR”

    Yesterday, Mark Dreyfus (pictured), the Albanese government’s attorney-general announced the next stage in the reform of the Privacy Act, with three key updates for businesses around the country. The first and the most pertinent for businesses across Australia was the removal of the small business exemption. Currently, companies that turnover less than $3 million per […]

    Soft Drink Bobby Launches Mural Brand Campaign In The Heart Of Melbourne
    • Marketing

    Soft Drink Bobby Launches Mural Brand Campaign In The Heart Of Melbourne

    Bobby, the Unconventional Soft Drink, has recently launched an extraordinary Mural Campaign right in the heart of Melbourne. The team at Bobby wanted to showcase the creative and wacky world that they live in. They embarked on a creative journey to bring a distinctive mural to life, that embodied the true essence of the brand, “Bobby Country”. […]

    AFL & Revolution360 Go Big Ahead Of The Grand Final
    • Campaigns

    AFL & Revolution360 Go Big Ahead Of The Grand Final

    In an Australian market first, Revolution360 attached green footy turf to advertising sites in a partnership with the AFL. The OOH agency provided two key sites in close proximity to the MCG during the Preliminary Finals and in the lead-up to the Grand Final. It was dreamt up and implemented by Revolution360’s new creative solutions […]

    Former Editor in Chief of VOGUE Australia Kirstie Clements Joins Podcast, ‘Life With Fuzz’
    • Marketing

    Former Editor in Chief of VOGUE Australia Kirstie Clements Joins Podcast, ‘Life With Fuzz’

    Former editor in chief of VOGUE Australia, Kirstie Clements, joins Fuzz Ali in his ‘Life With Fuzz’ podcast as they unveil the layers of her life-journey Having lived a life full of excitement and success within the Australian media landscape, bestselling author, editor, journalist, keynote speaker and former editor in chief of Vogue Australia, Kirstie […]

    Polestar Launches Its Polestar 3 Electric SUV At Exclusive Event Via Amplify
    • Media

    Polestar Launches Its Polestar 3 Electric SUV At Exclusive Event Via Amplify

    Amplify partnered with client Polestar to launch the new Polestar 3 electric SUV at an exclusive, one-day event in Sydney on Wednesday 20 September. Held in Bar M, a historic and beautifully renovated former tyre factory in Darlinghurst, the event embodied the minimalist Scandinavian design aesthetic that is synonymous with Polestar, and showcased Polestar 3 […]

    Commpete Chair Michelle Lim Will Step Down
    • Marketing

    Commpete Chair Michelle Lim Will Step Down

    Commpete, Australia’s alliance for competition in digital communications, today announced its chairperson, Michelle Lim, will step down from her position after six years leading the advocacy group and its growth since its launch. Commpete will seek a new chairperson who will be elected following an extraordinary general meeting to be held later this year. Lim […]

    Clear Hayes House Launches Unique Collaborative Space At SXSW Sydney
    • Marketing

    Clear Hayes House Launches Unique Collaborative Space At SXSW Sydney

    A group of media and marketing industry businesses are uniting to create Clear Hayes House, a unique venue set to take over a vibrant space at the heart of SXSW Sydney in October. Organised by a group of SXSW (Austin) veterans from Clear Hayes Consulting, a B2B agency specialising in marketing to marketers, Clear Hayes […]