Vogue Announces Details Of Annual American Express Fashion’s Night Out 2022

Vogue Australia and American Express have come together for the seventh consecutive year for fashion and retail event, Vogue American Express Fashion’s Night Out 2022.

This year, Australia’s biggest annual retail event Vogue American Express Fashion’s Night Out will return to the Sydney and Melbourne CBDs with 10 days of activity from October 14 to 23 and a one-day-only event activation in each city – featuring live runways, exclusive shopping offers, giveaways, entertainment and in-store experiences.

The Melbourne live event will take place on Friday October 14 as part of Melbourne Fashion Week, in partnership with the City of Melbourne.

The Sydney event will be live on Thursday October 20 in partnership with the City of Sydney, with the special Vogue American Express Runway coming to Pitt Street Mall.

Vogue Australia editor-in-chief Edwina McCann said: “We’re really excited to be returning to in-person events this year and can’t wait to see the Melbourne and Sydney CBDs come to life. Our timing has also been revised to launch in October to further support retailers with the launch of spring/summer collections and the beginning of the Christmas trading period.

“We are delighted to have our partner American Express with us again this year. Their backing ensures we connect our audiences with participating retailers and Australian designers. We will work together to deliver a fantastic festival that encourages spending to invigorate the retail and fashion industry.”

American Express vice president of brand, marketing and member experience Naysla Edwards said: “For seven years now, the Vogue Australia and American Express partnership has backed the diversity and richness of Australia’s fashion landscape and the incredible people who contribute to it.

“Vogue American Express Fashion’s Night Out continues to be one of the biggest fashion events on the calendar, and we’re thrilled to be back in Sydney and Melbourne’s CBD to come together with the local community to help reignite in-store shopping experiences.”

This year, American Express Card Members are invited to start the festivities early, with an exclusive shopping offer available from October 13 to 23. To redeem, consumers can simply save the offer to their eligible American Express Card and spend $50 or more, in one or more transactions, online or in-store at participating retailers to receive a $10 credit, up to two times*.

Bassike has again collaborated with the Vogue Australia team on the design of the official 2022 Vogue Australia T-shirt, available at bassike.com. The T-shirt is 100% organic cotton jersey and sustainably made in Australia.

Vogue Fashion’s Night Out, was founded by Anna Wintour in 2009 with the intention of supporting retailers suffering from the GFC. The once a year retail event highlight supports the Australian fashion industry and is all about engaging consumers in a free event that allows every person to shop like a Vogue VIP.