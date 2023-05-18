VMO Reveals New “Outdoor Done Differently” Brand Positioning On 20th Birthday

VMO has unveiled a new look and brand positioning — “Outdoor Done Differently — to celebrate its 20th loop around the sun.

Launched at the company’s night of celebration at Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art, the new brand positioning “speaks to the business’ strategic vision since its inception in 2003 and demonstrates how the brand has delivered a competitive advantage for partners, through data, innovation and creative solutions.”

More than 400 agency partners and clients (plus some stowaway B&T staffers) came to the big birthday bash at The Rocks to watch Bangarra Dance Theatre open the proceedings with a Welcome to Country and performance, before CEO of The HOYTS Group and VMO, Damian Keogh and Butler took to the stage to welcome the attendees, share a snapshot of VMO’s 20-year journey and the bright plans ahead for the business, before revealing the new brand positioning.

Headlining the entertainment was Australian electronic hip-hop duo, Hermitude, who played an all-killer no-filler set to a packed dancefloor. Control of the decks was then passed to Carolina Gasolina and VMO’s very own DJ Impact to keep the good vibes going.

The company’s new look was developed in collaboration with design and communications company Rodeo.

Paul Butler, managing director of VMO said: “Since the start, we’ve been a pioneer and a trendsetter in the outdoor space, doing things differently not for the sake of being different, but because it makes a difference. From being one of the earliest digital outdoor companies to launching our ground-breaking audience measurement tool DART and being the trailblazer for programmatic outdoor in Australia. Our team is empowered to express creativity and embrace their entrepreneurial spirit, pushing the boundaries with innovative screen technologies and client solutions. As a result, we continue to challenge the market, operators, and agencies to think differently about outdoor media.

“Outdoor Done Differently is a position that speaks true to our past and connects to our future and it will propel us into the next 20 years and beyond.”

Paul MacGregor, director of strategy and marketing, continued: “And it’s so much more than just a tagline. Crafted through a series of collaborative team workshops, I love how our Outdoor Done Differently positioning is a homegrown line that captures the true essence of the business in three simple words. Our new identity is bright, personable, unmistakable, and impossible to ignore. Just like our screens.”