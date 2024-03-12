VMO Appoints Toyah Elder As Group Sales Director

VMO has today announced the appointment of sales leader Toyah Elder as Group Sales Manager in the NSW team.

Lead image: L-R Rhianna Heatley, Toyah Elder & Alex Thilthorpe

Elder started her media career at Val Morgan Cinema before moving to QMS as an account manager selling across direct and independent agencies.

Elder was also appointed as the first City of Sydney sales specialist, managing launch partner activations and working with internal teams to aid in the progress of the network rollout before being promoted to senior account manager.

In her new role, Elder will report to NSW Sales Director Alex Anthony. “We are thrilled to welcome Toyah as Group Sales Manager in our NSW team as we continue to grow. With her outstanding reputation in the market coupled with her wealth of experience and energy, we know she will have an incredibly positive impact on our team and will contribute to the continued success, culture and growth of the business,” Anthony said.

“I am incredibly excited to join VMOas the business continues to go from strength to strength. I look forward to working with the talented team and fostering and growing relationships with our clients and agencies,” Elder said.

VMO also recently welcomed Yahoo’s former senior platforms account manager, Alexandra Thilthorpe as a senior account manager and promoted Rhianna Heatley to account manager.

“Alongside Toyah’s appointment, we’re equally as excited to welcome Alex to the team and I’m also delighted to seeRhianna very deservingly promoted to the role of Account Manager. It’s a testament to her hard work, tenacity, and the wonderful reputation she has built in market,” said Anthony.

All appointments are effective immediately.