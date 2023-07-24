Vistar Media Grows APAC Advertiser Count By 300%

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home (PDOOH) firm Vistar Media has grown its APAC advertiser count to 727 in the first half of this year, a 300 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

These brands ranged from Amazon, Volkswagen, MECCA, Bunnings, Levi’s and World Vision NZ.

“We are thrilled and energised to continue building on this growth in the region as we service leading brands and agencies in supporting their end-to-end DOOH needs. It is also refreshing to see more of our partners understand the crucial role DOOH can play in their marketing mix and the value it brings to their overall business objectives,” said Ben Baker, managing director for APAC at Vistar Media (pictured).

Off the back of this growth, Vistar has added five new hires in the first half of this year and is expecting to have a further three join before September.

“Vistar Media in APAC is going from strength to strength, underwritten by our amazing team, great partners, and growth of the OOH category. I look forward to this momentum continuing into H2 as we see marketers and brands making the most of OOH measurement and dynamic creative,” Baker added.

Vistar Media

