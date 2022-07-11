Two Girls, One Pod Returns For Double Dosed Second Season Via Nova

Angie Kent and Yvie Jones have returned with a second season of their Nova Podcast Two Girls, One Pod from Tuesday 12 July. Due to popular demand, the duo will deliver twice the fun, with two new episodes dropping each week.

Following season one, it was clear listeners couldn’t get enough of their witty one-liners and candid, hilarious takes on life.

In the first episode of the week the girls will discuss the big moments and latest goss everyone is talking about, dishing the hard truths they’re known for, while in in the second episode they’ll be deep diving on a topic they’re obsessed with, tackling listener DMs or having in-depth chats with guests and experts. Nothing is off limits!

Two Girls, One Pod is like having a good LOL on the couch with your two besties right in your ears, with the perfect mixture of light and shade that everyone needs in their lives.

Angie Kent said: “So stoked to be back for a second season of Two Girls, One Pod. To be able to come back with double the episodes means double the LOLs, double the dross, double the chats! Having such an amazing platform to talk as two single women is just a dream! We have zero shame. So NO topic is off limits for us! Bring it on!”

Yvie Jones added: “Angie and I met on a promo job 10 years ago when I was playing Mrs Claus and she was my elf! We’ve since; shared a house, the couch on Gogglebox, fostered about 40 dogs between us and appeared on several TV shows together. So doing a podcast twice a week is now just like eavesdropping on our phone calls for longer!”

Audiences first fell in love with Angie Kent and her BFF Yvie Jones when they graced living rooms on Googlebox from 2015 to 2018. The duo’s subsequent appearance on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here saw the girls face their biggest fears with Jones placing runner up. Now, Jones has just wrapped filming the comedy noir Deadloch for Amazon Prime and will return in her role on Series 2 of Snackmasters, while continuing to be a favourite on Studio 10.

Kent was crowned Bachelorette in 2019 and straight after released her first book ‘If You Don’t Laugh You’ll Cry’ through Hachette Australia. She recently showed off her moves in Dancing With The Stars: All Stars earlier this year and last year filmed The Possessed feature film alongside John Jarratt, Lincoln Lewis and Melissa Tkautz.

In May 2021, Angie joined the NOVA Entertainment Podcast Network with the original podcast Angie Tries It where she braved the most alternative, hilarious and sometimes straight up bizarre wellness therapies on her journey to self-discovery and in 2022 joined the Daily Telegraph’s Entertainment Journalist JMo (Jonathon Moran) on Confidential on Nova on Sundays from 7pm.

NOVA Entertainment hosts the best Australian and international podcasts in investigative journalism, love, dating, comedy, entertainment, business and technology, health and lifestyle including The Space with Casey Donovan, Two Girls One Pod with Angie Kent and Yvie Jones, Cameron and Alison Daddo’s Separate Bathrooms, The Update, Brenda, Call Me!, Dear Clementine and many more.