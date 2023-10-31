TV Stars Come Together To Celebrate Believe Advertising 22nd Birthday Bash

Sydney’s social scene came out in full force last Saturday night (October 28) for Believe Advertising & PR’s 22nd birthday bash at Sussudio Sydney.

Celebrities from MAFS, Love Island, FBoy Island, The Block, The Challenge, The Bachelor and Bachelorette gathered and sipped on curated cocktails, thanks to Swift+Moore and chomped on cookies, thanks to Cookieman.

Guests were treated to cocktails including Regal Rogue, 100 Souls’ Rum and Vodka, Dominic Evolution Prosecco, Sparkling Wine Blanc de Blanc, French Spritz, and gin and tonics made with Edinburgh Gin, all handcrafted by the Sussudio team.

The Halloween-themed party has quickly become of of the most anticipated Halloween party on the Sydney Social scene calendar, with prizes awarded to the best dressed.

Believe Advertising was created by Adrian Falk (lead image) when he was just 24 years old, after returning home from New York while working in advertising and PR.

“This event has been 22 years in the making. Starting out over two decades ago, I knew no one in the business; I had no media contacts, no clients, just the Yellow Pages, and a lot of self-belief. My advice after being in business for this long… don’t let the naysayers destroy your dreams. So many people have told me along the way that I couldn’t do what I do daily. If you have a burning desire to do something, go after it. You never want to live with regrets.,” Falk says.

The agency has been responsible for working with many national and international companies over the past two decades, from fashion, and food to finance including working with Novak Djokovic several times for different brand partners of his.