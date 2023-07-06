Triple M Limestone Coast Moves To FM Signal On 90.5 FM

Triple M Limestone Coast will move to the FM dial this month, broadcasting from a new frequency at 90.5 FM.

5SE Limestone Coast, as Triple M was then known, was switched on at 963AM at 7:30pm Saturday 3 July, 1937.

Since then, the station has transitioned to Triple M and remained on its AM frequency, until now. Triple M will still continue to provide its Limestone Coast, South Australian listeners will all their ‘Good Times and Greatest Hits’ show favourites, including Triple M Breakfast with Ewan Grant, The Marty Sheargold Show, The Rush Hour with Bernie Blewey and Jars, Triple M Footy and more.

SCA head of regional content, Blair Woodcock, said: “It’s an exciting day to have the Limestone Coasts 90.5 Triple M switch on. Being a part of this community’s rich history over the past 75 years hasn’t disappeared with because of the switch to FM; this transition now means we can continue to engage and connect with the community for many decades to come.”

SCA Limestone Coast general manager, Patrick O’Donnell, said: “The move to the FM frequency is exciting news for our Triple M listeners on the Limestone Coast with the upcoming change to FM delivering that quality sound we have been waiting for. Our great local station, from its beginnings as 5SE then transforming to 963 Triple M, will now continue on 90.5 through the FM dial. All our listeners’ favourite Triple M shows and music will be at their new home of 90.5 from this month.”

The 963AM frequency will cease transmission from 7 August 2023.