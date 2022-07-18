Thinkerbell Unveils Plans To Launch In New Zealand

One of Australia’s most progressive indie agencies, Thinkerbell, has unveiled plans to open an office in New Zealand.

Founded in 2017 by ex-Cummins&Partners creatives Adam Ferrier, Jim Ingram and Ben Couzens, the agency currently has offices in Sydney and Melbourne and offers clients a mix of creative, media and PR.

In a release to media this morning, the agency said Auckland had been targeted as the city of choice for Thinkerbell’s move across the Ditch.

The release was more a call out for Kiwis wanting to be part of the start-up launch.

You can read it in full below:

We love your country…. a lot. In fact we love it so much we’ve decided to set up a creative shop on your fine shores, if you’ll have us. Thinkerbell is doing pretty well in Sydney (Thinkerbell North) and Melbourne (Thinkerbell South). So we’re coming, and we’d love to find the right local partners to help Thinkerbell East become a thing. If you’re brilliant, ambitious, and slightly weird then please give us a bell. We are after partners with a media, or strategy, or PR, or client leadership or creative background. Ideally you’re from, or have had experience in one of NZ’s many brilliant creative hot shops. Also, we reckon you’ll need around 10 years experience in NZ to partner with us and help lead the growth of Thinkerbell East. Our CEO Margie Reid (lead image) said: “We love NZ and we are excited by the possibility of opening a shop in what is potentially the world’s most creative country. We’re especially looking for people with a proven track record who are feeling a bit constrained in their current role and want to partner with us, lead and grow a whole new thing. We need people who can run a business and make amazing things, and bring some ‘measured magic’ to NZ. If this is you please get in touch.” Apart from just having a lot of respect and love for your country we have also been offered a few NZ focused opportunities and therefore feels like the right time to start Thinkerbell in NZ. We’d also welcome any tips for nice places to stay, a good location for an office, and the best places to eat, drink and be merry.” If you’re interested please email nz@thinkerbell.com