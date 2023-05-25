The Works Amps Up Its Social & Creative Teams With Six New Hires

The Works has announced the appointments of Katherine Dove, Vivienne Fung, Katerina Hatzi, Cameron Burnett, Jackson Tate and Daniel Wood to the team.

Dove, social lead, joins the team from the UK where she spent time immersed in the digital and social teams at ITV, managing the content outputs from some of the nation’s most-loved shows. Fung joins the team as senior social media manager having spent time working on Amazon Australia, Jack Daniels and Oroton, to name a few. Hatzi joins The Works as social media manager, with unmatched experience in the world of lifestyle brands and influencer marketing, having partnered with brands like Gucci, Adidas, Witchery and Reebok.

Head of social, Emelie Lundberg said: “As our social client roster has increased, so too has our need for specialists across all areas.”

Clockwise from top left: Daniel Wood, Cameron Burnett, Jackson Tate, Vivienne Fung,

Katerina Hatzi & Katherine Dove

“We are a team that offers end-to-end service across media through to creative, so it’s important that our talent aligns with our multi-faceted approach. As such we are thrilled to welcome Katherine, Vivienne and Katerina to the team as we continue to create significance on social for some of Australia’s most iconic brands.” Added Emelie.

Burnett and Tate, a creative partnership, have worked across some of Australia’s most recognisable brands, including Qantas, PepsiCo, Afterpay, Optus, Google and Pernod Ricard, to name a few. In addition, the young team have been making waves across the industry after winning gold and placing as finalists in Young Glory.

Taking up the role of copywriter, Wood joins The Works having honed his craft on the likes of Cadbury, Compare the Market, HSBC and the Australian Museum. He also played a key part in creating ‘Respect’ – a Google extension that serves to ensure writing is inclusive – flagging terms and suggesting synonyms to replace it.

Creative partner, Iggy Rodriguez said: “With our ambition set high on delivering significant creative work for our clients this year, it’s been critical we add some new firepower to the team. These new hires represent the kind of digital and social-led thinking we’re striving for and all of them are already proving valuable, producing the kind of work that gets us excited.”

For the last four years, The Works has been voted in the top 20 ‘Great Places To Work’ – with a staff retention rate that is currently double the industry average.