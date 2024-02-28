The Pistol Locks & Loads New Leadership Team

Digital solutions agency, The Pistol, has announced the appointment of marketing executive Ashley Grey as one of two new Group Account Directors, along with the promotion of long-standing senior staffers, Yulia Edirisinghe and Julia Lake, as it significantly bolsters its senior leadership team.

Lead image: L-R Yulia Edirisinghe, Ashley Grey, Julia Lake

Grey brings nearly 10 years’ experience to The Pistol, having spearheaded strategy for clients in her roles as Digital Integration Director for Havas Melbourne, performance director for Impressive, head of digital for Webfirm and senior account director for GrowthOps.

Along with Grey’s new role, long-standing The Pistol staffers Yulia Edirisinghe and Julia Lake have also been promoted to positions of group account director and measurement lead respectively.

Edirisinghe has spent seven years at The Pistol, gaining a reputation for combining her depth in digital media, background in strategy and strong commercial acumen to drive accelerated results for her clients. Joining The Pistol as an Account Director in 2017, Edirisinghe now sits alongside Grey as Group Account Director, taking on a portfolio that includes Purebaby, Glanbia and Vitasoy, amongst others.

Lake, who moves into a specialised measurement strategy role, has been at The Pistol for more than decade, rising through the agency’s ranks during that period, to become the strategy lead for the retail vertical. With a wealth of experience on fast paced omnichannel clients such as Cotton On Group, Spotlight Retail Group, Uniqlo and DECJUBA, Lake also leads the infrastructure integration with key media and martech partners.

The Pistol CEO, Jaime Nosworthy, said: “Our remit with clients is evolving at a rapid pace, and the calibre of our strategic counsel is quickly becoming a competitive advantage. The depth of our specialists integrated with the breadth of our account service leaders provide our clients with a clear line of sight on the impact of our partnership”.

“It’s amazing to see longstanding leaders in our business like Julia and Yulia team up with new talent like Ashley to challenge conventional ways of thinking, all centred around maximising the returns to our client partners, and building long term, trusted relationships along the way”.

The Pistol provides integrated strategy, bespoke technology development, scalable creative, and best-practice media buying for its client partners. The agency also holds partnerships with other major platforms such as TikTok, Google, Meta, Pinterest, Microsoft and Snapchat.

The Pistol had a hugely successful 2023 and have continued to drive that growth into 2024.

The last 12 months have been focussed on high-impact partnerships, particularly with Tik Tok and Tracksuit, which saw the team deliver double-digit growth for client partners across retail, FMCG and property.