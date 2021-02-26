The Peers Project And Alibaba Group Launch Entrepreneur Podcast Series, ‘The Build Up’

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
Podcast agency The Peers Project has partnered with global tech company Alibaba Group Australia and New Zealand to launch ‘The Build Up’, a podcast about entrepreneurship.

The podcast will be presented by Alibaba Group and provides advice from young Australian entrepreneurs who are involved in the start-up sector. It will spotlight a diverse range of entrepreneurs and industry experts to demystify start-ups and share strategic advice.

‘The Build Up’ will explore themes like ‘Change is the Only Constant’, ‘Learn to Walk Before you Run’, ‘Customers First’, and ‘Trust Makes Everything Simple’.

Across ten episodes, the podcast aims to inspire young Australian entrepreneurs with accessible sources and is designed specifically for tech-driven start ups.

It will be hosted by The Peers Project’s CEO Michelle Akhidenor (pictured right(. She said, “we are so proud to launch a branded podcast series for a leading global technology company and know that young, ambitious entrepreneurs will be able to relate, find inspiration, and will enjoy listening  to the series.”

“We are thrilled to have collaborated with a progressive brand like Alibaba Group who are looking to support the next generation of entrepreneurs and create content with meaning that their customers and community can also resonate with.”

