The Mars Agency Acquires NZ-Based Activation Agency The In Group

The Mars Agency has acquired New Zealand-based brand activation agency, The In Group.

Coupled with the spring 2022 acquisition of Australia-based XPO Brands, the deal solidifies The Mars Agency’s status as a partner for both local-market and regional brand activation. It also provides the strong foundation the agency needs to bring its full complement of connected commerce capabilities to New Zealand.

“The In Group is well known for their relentless focus on results, their precise execution, and most of all for the passion they bring to everything they do,” said Sally Tobin, managing director of The Mars Agency ANZ.

“They are the perfect partner for building brand experiences that will resonate with shoppers at the local level while driving client success throughout the region.”

In less than two years, The Mars Agency has rapidly expanded its commerce marketing capabilities in Australia beyond shopper and experiential to encompass retail media, ecommerce and analytics. By partnering with The In Group, it can now apply that successful formula for growth in New Zealand as well.

“With the resources and expertise of The Mars Agency supporting us, we’ll be able to drive even greater success for our clients in numerous ways as we grow our business internally,” said Chris Coffey, The In Group’s founder and managing director, who will continue leading local activity in her current role. “I’m beyond excited to start this next chapter in our history.”

Coffey launched The In Group 16 years ago after recognising the need for more effective, results-driven product sampling and brand activation in the CPG and healthcare marketplaces while serving in high-level marketing and management roles at GSK (now Haleon), Microsoft and Grey Worldwide.

Since then, The In Group has established itself as New Zealand’s leading agency for creating and executing brand experiences that delight consumers and drive results for brands. The list of top clients includes Woolworths, Nestlé and Clorox.

The deal continues The Mars Agency’s international expansion, which began in 2010 with the opening of a London office, after it was founded in the US.

“We’re aligning ourselves with best-in-class organisations around the world to provide marketing excellence wherever our clients need it,” said Rob Rivenburgh, global CEO of The Mars Agency. “The talent, passion and relentless focus on results that has made The In Group New Zealand’s leading brand experience agency is exactly the foundation we need to launch our full suite of services in the region.”