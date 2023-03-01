The Drinking Age Of Three Sheets Pale Ale Is Now 35+ Via Howatson+Company.

Lord Nelson Brewery raises the drinking age of Three Sheets Pale Ale to 35+ and it’s brilliant.

Lord Nelson Brewery has partnered with Howatson+Company to officially reserve consumption of Three Sheets Pale Ale to those who can truly appreciate it; people with mature mouths – aged 35+.

Are they even allowed to do that?

With the rise of the shoey, fruity sours and beer-cocktails, more and more young people are failing to appreciate the refined flavours of well-crafted beer, forcing Lord Nelson Brewery to implement this protective measure.

Lord Nelson, managing director, Blair Hayden, said: “For thirty years we’ve focused on creating quality beers that are refined and well-balanced. Three Sheets Pale Ale remains our flagship brew and is testament to being true to ourselves and not following trends and “in” styles.

“While our decision might affect sales, we know that Three Sheets customers are loyal, and until the young ones cut their weird drinking habits out, it’ll be reserved for the over 35s.”

Lord Nelson Brewery’s new drinking age labels can be found in pubs and bottle stores around the country- on taps, cases and six-packs. The campaign is supported across press, OOH and PR.

Gavin Chimes, ECD, Howatson+Company, said: “This campaign is all about connecting with drinkers at the moment of purchase. For craft beer lovers over thirty five, it’ll drive loyalty. For those under thirty five it’ll drive intrigue. After all, what better way to make someone want something than by telling them they can’t have it?”

We see you Lord Nelson, well played.

*Disclaimer – If you haven’t reached the ripe age of 35, but think that your mouth is mature enough to appreciate this perfectly crafted and balanced brew, you can join the 35+ crew provided you promise to savour, not skol.

