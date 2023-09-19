TBWA\Sydney’s Fabric Enlists Actor Dacre Montgomery To Front Latest Politix Campaign

Australian actor and Politix brand ambassador, Dacre Montgomery, is encouraging men to show more of the man they are in its new campaign.

Created by Fabric (part of the TBWA\Sydney Group), the campaign explores what holds young men back from being their own man. Rather than only showing one side of themselves, the hyper- masculine side, Dacre’s performance highlights the importance of men embracing the many other aspects of the man they are.

The film features a private conversation between Dacre and a series of other Dacres, each an aspect of himself he has been holding back.

Keenan Motto, co-founder and Creative Partner of Fabric said: “To build on the platform The Gentle Man we wanted to reflect the multiplicity of the modern man, while encouraging other young men to express the different aspects of their personality. In doing so this was a wonderful opportunity to showcase the depth Dacre has as a performer.”

The campaign evolves Politix’s brand platform The Gentle Man, launched in its Autumn/Winter campaign, which seeks to redefine modern masculinity.

Megan Voss, head of marketing at Politix, said: “This season we are excited to continue the conversation about Modern Masculinity. The Spring/Summer Gentle Man campaign is an exciting evolution of this discussion, that playfully shows that a man is more than one dimensional, inviting men to show more of the man they are.”