TBWA’s Eleven Melbourne Unveils Promotions After New Business Wins

Following several new business wins, Eleven Melbourne has promoted both Harrison Webster and Max Reed to joint creative director roles, as well as appointed Eliza Smith to client partner.

The team will support Kiefer Casamore, general manager Melbourne, Eleven & Sustain by TBWA, and Matt Stoddart, who was recently elevated to the role of ECD of TBWA\Melbourne and Eleven.

The move follows a momentous 12 months for Eleven Melbourne, which has seen the business more than double in size, following increased focus on its social media offering and collaboration with its sustainability practice, Sustain by TBWA.

L-R: Harrison Webster, Eliza Smith, Max Reed & Kiefer Casamore

Webster and Reed have both been at TBWA\Melbourne for seven years. Together, they’ve built the agency’s internal content production offering and created brand platforms for some of Australia’s largest businesses including NAB, Medibank and most recently, SEEK. Their work has been awarded at major shows, with their ‘Signs of Love’ campaign for ANZ winning a Gold Lion at Cannes. The duo will lead all creative outputs for Eleven Melbourne and sit on the national leadership team.

Webster and Reed, commented: “Eleven’s creative product is genuinely the type of work that gets talked about, so naturally we’re humbled by the opportunity to now contribute to this, everyday.”

Splitting her career between Australia and the US, newly appointed client partner, Eliza Smith, has developed integrated communications strategies for global and local brands including Airbnb, ANZ, SodaStream, Coles and 7-Eleven. Smith will work closely with Casamore to lead Eleven Melbourne’s day-to-day operations and help drive future growth of the agency.

Smith said: “I’ve admired the incredible, award-winning work of the agency from afar, so it is an honour to join Eleven. I’m looking forward to bringing my unique experience to the agency and supporting the team to continue to deliver innovative and impactful work for our clients.”

Casamore added: “Harrison and Max are two of the most talented creatives I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Their innate understanding of earned-led creative is unparalleled – so to have them working alongside Eliza, who brings big brand experience, is super exciting”.

Eleven is part of TBWA. Over the last 12 months the agency was acknowledged at creative showcases for Cannes Lions, D&AD, AWARD, Spikes Asia and The Caple Awards.