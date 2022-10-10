Superunion Aids Intel And Global Gamers In Raising $100k For Charity In Gaming World Relay 2022

Superunion, the WPP creative company, and Intel, a global technology leader, announced that over $100k was raised for charity during Intel Gaming World Relay 2022, a global e-sports competition and charity fundraiser, to celebrate the launch of its new 13th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processors.

The five-day event ran from Wednesday 28 September to Sunday 2 October. It brought together the world’s biggest e-sports streamers, gaming brands, and the global gaming community to show the world the power of gaming as a force for good.

An open event, it invited players at any level from around the world to tune in and support their chosen teams, donate and even fundraise themselves by streaming and playing from home, all with a chance to win prizes throughout the event.

It is the latest installment in Intel’s mission to give back to the gaming community following the Intel Gaming Alliance Hotline Stream in May 2022. This was an initiative that enabled professional streamers to help amateur gamers up their skills. Intel also held giveaways of the best gaming merchandise at its annual sales event, Intel Gamer Days.

The Intel Gaming World Relay creative concept was conceptualised, designed and executed by Superunion. The concept combines the theme of ‘power and performance’ with the ultimate competitive spirit: to see who can raise the most for gaming charities around the world, esports style. Superunion was responsible for bringing the event to life through all design elements, from the team names and logos to merchandise and promotional assets.

To encourage the wider gaming community to join the event, Superunion created how-to guides and fundraising toolkits, including broadcast overlays and social media assets to learn how to stream from home to get in on the action.

This year’s fundraiser saw four esports-style global teams – Kitsune, Hippogryph, Qilin and Alicanto, all names inspired by mythical creatures – compete to raise the most money for charity. Each team was led by some of the biggest names in online streaming, including NickEh30, Jordan Fisher, Kouki, 39daph, Frankie Ward, Kam and Sacriel, with viewers choosing a team to support.

On Day 1 and 5, the event was broadcasted live from the Intel Gaming World Relay Studio in LA on Twitch and YouTube, where gamers could tune in to see the streamers completing challenges and racing against each other to raise the most money.

The event brought together the biggest gaming brands, including Alienware, Gigabyte, Acer, ASUS and Sega who provided prizes for the numerous competitions throughout the event. Intel also chose four global charities, Safe In Our World, Child’s Play, SpecialEffect and Make-a-Wish. These work to raise awareness about issues within the gaming industry, bring joy to children undergoing medical treatment and expand inclusion and access to video games. Each charity will receive an equal amount of money raised.

Marta Swannie, creative partner at Superunion, said: “Gamers are an active, collaborative and discerning community: we wanted to create an event where everyone is invited, from professional gamers to amateurs, to join in and to deliver them the best experience possible, all in the name of a good cause.

“It’s been incredible to work with Intel which really cares about making a difference to these charities while ensuring partaking gamers and viewers get to experience one of the best gaming events of the year. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Intel and to see our vision for this event come to life.”