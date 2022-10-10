Superunion Aids Intel And Global Gamers In Raising $100k For Charity In Gaming World Relay 2022

Superunion Aids Intel And Global Gamers In Raising $100k For Charity In Gaming World Relay 2022
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Superunion, the WPP creative company, and Intel, a global technology leader, announced that over $100k was raised for charity during Intel Gaming World Relay 2022, a global e-sports competition and charity fundraiser, to celebrate the launch of its new 13th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processors.

The five-day event ran from Wednesday 28 September to Sunday 2 October. It brought together the world’s biggest e-sports streamers, gaming brands, and the global gaming community to show the world the power of gaming as a force for good.

An open event, it invited players at any level from around the world to tune in and support their chosen teams, donate and even fundraise themselves by streaming and playing from home, all with a chance to win prizes throughout the event.

It is the latest installment in Intel’s mission to give back to the gaming community following the Intel Gaming Alliance Hotline Stream in May 2022. This was an initiative that enabled professional streamers to help amateur gamers up their skills. Intel also held giveaways of the best gaming merchandise at its annual sales event, Intel Gamer Days.

The Intel Gaming World Relay creative concept was conceptualised, designed and executed by Superunion. The concept combines the theme of ‘power and performance’ with the ultimate competitive spirit: to see who can raise the most for gaming charities around the world, esports style. Superunion was responsible for bringing the event to life through all design elements, from the team names and logos to merchandise and promotional assets.

To encourage the wider gaming community to join the event, Superunion created how-to guides and fundraising toolkits, including broadcast overlays and social media assets to learn how to stream from home to get in on the action.

This year’s fundraiser saw four esports-style global teams – Kitsune, Hippogryph, Qilin and Alicanto, all names inspired by mythical creatures – compete to raise the most money for charity. Each team was led by some of the biggest names in online streaming, including NickEh30, Jordan Fisher, Kouki, 39daph, Frankie Ward, Kam and Sacriel, with viewers choosing a team to support.

On Day 1 and 5, the event was broadcasted live from the Intel Gaming World Relay Studio in LA on Twitch and YouTube, where gamers could tune in to see the streamers completing challenges and racing against each other to raise the most money.

The event brought together the biggest gaming brands, including Alienware, Gigabyte, Acer, ASUS and Sega who provided prizes for the numerous competitions throughout the event. Intel also chose four global charities, Safe In Our World, Child’s Play, SpecialEffect and Make-a-Wish. These work to raise awareness about issues within the gaming industry, bring joy to children undergoing medical treatment and expand inclusion and access to video games. Each charity will receive an equal amount of money raised.

Marta Swannie, creative partner at Superunion, said: “Gamers are an active, collaborative and discerning community: we wanted to create an event where everyone is invited, from professional gamers to amateurs, to join in and to deliver them the best experience possible, all in the name of a good cause.

“It’s been incredible to work with Intel which really cares about making a difference to these charities while ensuring partaking gamers and viewers get to experience one of the best gaming events of the year. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Intel and to see our vision for this event come to life.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

intel Superunion

Latest News

TikTok Ad Traffic Up More Than Half While Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Clicks Decline
  • Marketing
  • Technology

TikTok Ad Traffic Up More Than Half While Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Clicks Decline

TikTok ad traffic has jumped by 51.5 per cent year-on-year last month, while ad clicks on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram dropped by around 11 per cent. The news comes as Twitter has recently rolled out its Blue subscription plan but, according to Similarweb, the signup page has attracted “well under one million” visits. It seems […]

BeReal Hits 53 Million Installs But Only 9 Per Cent of Users Open it Daily
  • Technology

BeReal Hits 53 Million Installs But Only 9 Per Cent of Users Open it Daily

Social media platform BeReal has topped more than 50 million installs from users around the world but just nine per cent of users open the app every day. The low usage comes according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower with the company claiming that BeReal’s usage trails other established social media platforms—in a previous analysis, […]

Guardian Australia Launches Podcast Series Based On Ben Roberts-Smith’s Trial
  • Media

Guardian Australia Launches Podcast Series Based On Ben Roberts-Smith’s Trial

Guardian Australia has announced the launch of Ben Roberts-Smith v the media, a special 5-episode podcast series about the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation trial. The episodes will be available from October 17, and a preview episode is available today. The podcast delves into the court case of Australia’s most decorated living soldier, who is suing three of […]

Curveball Season 3 Is Here Revealing High Profile Australians Lessons From Life
  • Media

Curveball Season 3 Is Here Revealing High Profile Australians Lessons From Life

Deadset Studios and ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network Australia announced the eagerly anticipated return of the podcast series Curveball, where high-profile Australians reveal how they confront their toughest moments in life and share stories of grit, determination and the triumph of the human spirit. Host and executive producer Kellie Riordan (pictured) is the former head of podcasts at the […]

RMIT Advertising Pitch Night 2022 Is Here After Two Years Of Absence
  • Advertising

RMIT Advertising Pitch Night 2022 Is Here After Two Years Of Absence

Having been forced to go virtual for the past two years, RMIT Advertising Pitch Night is back in-person for 2022, serving as the premier recruitment and networking event for new advertising graduates and ad industry leaders in Australia. This year, the Pitch Night will be hosted by iconic Melbourne theatre The Capitol on October 18. […]

Advertisers Set To Win Big As Industry Gears Up For The 2023 NSW State Election
  • Advertising

Advertisers Set To Win Big As Industry Gears Up For The 2023 NSW State Election

Six months out from the next NSW state election, advertisers are preparing for a major windfall in light of massive government spending in recent history. Following on from Nielsen’s mid-year report that showed political parties dominating the advertising spends for 2022 so far, hopes are high for another boom to the industry in the lead […]

PORTRAITS, ADVERTISING, COMMERICAL, PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Campaigns

Talisker Offers Unexpected One-Off Tasting Experiences With Josh Niland

Talisker single malt Scotch whisky is launching an unexpected, wild dining experience in partnership with chef Josh Niland offering a ‘Taste of Talisker’ made by the sea. Coming to life within Talisker’s Boathouse, the exclusive restaurant will be open for two days only – October 21 and 22 – nestled against a coastal backdrop on […]

The critically acclaimed first series became the biggest Sky Original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years. Set one year after the tumultuous events of series one, Gangs of London series two charts London’s map and soul being redrawn. Since the collapse of the Wallace Dumani empire, order is lacking, and the energy and chaos of a gold rush threatens the city with gangland anarchy. The Investors are viewing the city as a place of ruin and decide to intervene. Licensing a new gang to restore stability, drama instead ensues. This brutal enforcer brings a new kind of authority, coldly designed to terrorise the other gangs into submission. Anyone doing business in the city must now go through them, and our gangs must decide where their loyalties lie if they are to survive. Who will win the battle for the soul of London?
  • Media

Stan Drops Graphic Trailer For Gangs Of London Season Two

Stan today released a devastating red band trailer for the brand new season of the critically acclaimed criminal drama series Gangs of London, with the highly anticipated second season set to premiere 20 October, same day as the U.K. and only on Stan. One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings […]