Stuart Tucker Ditches Hipages CMO Roles For Headhunting Firm

Stuart Tucker has departed as the hipages chief customer officer to become chief customer officer at creative talent firm Hourigan International.

CMO Power List inductee Tucker said that he “Can’t wait to start with the great team at Hourigan International in March after six amazing years at hipages”.

Tucker joined hipages in 2017 after spending nearly four years at CommBank.

Hourigan said that Tucker’s “deep understanding of market dynamics, consumer behaviour, and emerging trends” would boost its ability to place the right creative leaders in the right gigs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stuart Tucker to our team. Stuart’s extensive expertise across marketing and the broader customer ecosystem will play a pivotal role in shaping our strategic direction and ensuring that we continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients,” said Karen Taylor, Hourigan’s CEO.

“Stuart’s appointment reflects our commitment to continually enhance our capabilities and deliver exceptional results for clients seeking top-tier c-suite and executive talent,” the firm added.

Tucker’s new job will start on 4 March.