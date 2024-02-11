Sportsbet Go In-House For More Nonsense Promoting Aussie UFC Brawler Alexander Volkanovski’s Fight

Following Alexander Volkanovski’s UFC 298 opponent Ilia Topuria labelling the Aussie featherweight champion “too old”, Sportsbet has gone behind the scenes to find out whether the beloved Aussie fighter still has what it takes in their latest original video.

Much to their relief, Volk declared himself ready to fight anyone, anytime, anywhere… provided the fight takes place before 11pm and not during tomato season.

Volkanovski also had a message for his opponent ahead of the fight here.

“Whether it’s tending to his much loved vegetable garden, keeping the neighbours in check or just making sure his driveway looks its cleanest, Volk remains keen to stick it to that young scallywag Topuria. You can tell Volk is still hungry for success, and if anyone else is hungry, he has plenty of homemade pasta sauce to go around,” said Sportsbet’s Sean Ormerod.

CREDITS

Client/Creative: Sportsbet

Writer, Director: Max Price

DOP: Lachie Ross, Brodie Hoyne

Head of Production: Dan Atkins

Producer: Lia Jackson

Executive Creative Director: Rambo Goraya

Senior Creative: Chris Chard