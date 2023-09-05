Spikes Asia To Return As An In-Person Event Next Year

Spikes Asia will return to an in-person event in Singapore next year for its 37th edition.

The event will include two days of content and networking, on 13-14 March, at the Conrad Centennial, Singapore. Once again, the Juries will convene in Singapore to judge the work and set the definitive benchmark for creativity in the region.

Jaime Ng, festival director, Spikes Asia, said: “2024 will be a landmark year for Spikes Asia, as it returns physically for its 37th edition. We are putting the foundations in place to build a purposeful event that allows the APAC community to come together in a meaningful way. Through inspiring curated content, networking opportunities and agenda-setting initiatives, Spikes Asia will provide a forum to address the most pressing

issues creatives across APAC are facing today.”

Plans for Spikes Asia will involve a bespoke content and networking programme on day one and exclusive “Inside the Jury room” sessions, which will provide delegates with insights and trends from the work, in addition to peer-to-peer roundtable discussions designed for brand engagement. The CMO Growth Council will also return to Spikes Asia and sit at the heart of the event. Day two will be a curated programme of inspiring thought-leadership on the main stage, from brand marketers across the spectrum of Asian creativity.

The event will conclude with the Spikes Asia Awards Ceremony, which for the first time will include a sit-down dinner, as the 2024 winners are announced and celebrated.

As Spikes Asia is being held during Ramadan, there will be on-site facilities provided to delegates observing the religious period including a prayer room and halal-certified dishes will be catered during the Awards dinner.

2024 will also see the return of the Young Spikes Competitions and the Spikes Academy, both of which will run in person. The Spikes Academy is designed as a home for the next generation of professionals to grow their potential and learn from industry leaders.

Atifa Silk, managing director, Haymarket Media Ltd, commented: “For over 35 years, Spikes Asia has served as the region’s oldest and most prestigious awards for creativity in marketing communications. We are delighted to be returning Spikes Asia, its initiatives and Awards in person. This year provides us with an opportunity to innovate the event for the future and it is set to be a truly special moment for Spikes Asia.”

Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, added: “We can’t wait to reunite the industry and bring the APAC community together once again to celebrate and learn from the region’s greatest minds. Spikes Asia sets the bar for creative excellence in APAC, and through the body of winning work that our Juries choose, we’ll get a unique insight into the creative spirit of the region and the direction the industry is heading in.”

Entries for Spikes Asia and event registration will open on 26 October 2023.

