Spikes Asia To Return As An In-Person Event Next Year

Spikes Asia To Return As An In-Person Event Next Year
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Spikes Asia will return to an in-person event in Singapore next year for its 37th edition.

The event will include two days of content and networking, on 13-14 March, at the Conrad Centennial, Singapore. Once again, the Juries will convene in Singapore to judge the work and set the definitive benchmark for creativity in the region.

Jaime Ng, festival director, Spikes Asia, said: “2024 will be a landmark year for Spikes Asia, as it returns physically for its 37th edition. We are putting the foundations in place to build a purposeful event that allows the APAC community to come together in a meaningful way. Through inspiring curated content, networking opportunities and agenda-setting initiatives, Spikes Asia will provide a forum to address the most pressing
issues creatives across APAC are facing today.”

Plans for Spikes Asia will involve a bespoke content and networking programme on day one and exclusive “Inside the Jury room” sessions, which will provide delegates with insights and trends from the work, in addition to peer-to-peer roundtable discussions designed for brand engagement. The CMO Growth Council will also return to Spikes Asia and sit at the heart of the event. Day two will be a curated programme of inspiring thought-leadership on the main stage, from brand marketers across the spectrum of Asian creativity.

The event will conclude with the Spikes Asia Awards Ceremony, which for the first time will include a sit-down dinner, as the 2024 winners are announced and celebrated.

As Spikes Asia is being held during Ramadan, there will be on-site facilities provided to delegates observing the religious period including a prayer room and halal-certified dishes will be catered during the Awards dinner.

2024 will also see the return of the Young Spikes Competitions and the Spikes Academy, both of which will run in person. The Spikes Academy is designed as a home for the next generation of professionals to grow their potential and learn from industry leaders.

Atifa Silk, managing director, Haymarket Media Ltd, commented: “For over 35 years, Spikes Asia has served as the region’s oldest and most prestigious awards for creativity in marketing communications. We are delighted to be returning Spikes Asia, its initiatives and Awards in person. This year provides us with an opportunity to innovate the event for the future and it is set to be a truly special moment for Spikes Asia.”

Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, added: “We can’t wait to reunite the industry and bring the APAC community together once again to celebrate and learn from the region’s greatest minds. Spikes Asia sets the bar for creative excellence in APAC, and through the body of winning work that our Juries choose, we’ll get a unique insight into the creative spirit of the region and the direction the industry is heading in.”

Entries for Spikes Asia and event registration will open on 26 October 2023.



How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum?
1773 votes
Vote

Please login with linkedin to comment

spikes asia

Latest News

VMO Launches Office Media Network Across Australia
  • Media

VMO Launches Office Media Network Across Australia

VMO has today announced the launch of its office media network across Australia, with 100 locations in the ground and growing to 300 by the end of 2024. VMO is disrupting the office media space, pioneering a next-gen screen network within premium A/B buildings spanning Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Canberra. The new network […]

OMA Launches Industry-Wide Automated Insertion Order Tool, OASIS
  • Marketing

OMA Launches Industry-Wide Automated Insertion Order Tool, OASIS

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) today launched the first Out of Home industry-wide automated insertion order tool, OASIS (Outdoor Advertising Standardised Integration System). The cloud-based platform was built in consultation with the Media Federation of Australia’s (MFA) Outdoor Futures Council (OFC) and OMA members, to standardise and streamline the campaign buying and verification process. “The […]

TAL Connects AFLW Players & Fans With New Initiative
  • Media

TAL Connects AFLW Players & Fans With New Initiative

Official Life Insurance Partner of the AFLW, TAL, has launched the TAL Assister Program to help motivate and encourage AFLW athletes on and off the field. The TAL Assister Program provides a visible and tangible way for fans across the country to positively engage with AFLW athletes, with fans able to submit their messages of […]

Network Ten’s Julia Morris Panned Over Yes Advocacy On Instagram
  • Media

Network Ten’s Julia Morris Panned Over Yes Advocacy On Instagram

Network 10’s Julia Morris took to Instagram over the weekend to tell her 300,000-strong Instagram following that she would be voting Yes in the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum. However, while there were a number of supporters in her comment section, there were far more detractors. “You’re fabulous Julia but everyone is getting so tired […]

Town Square Appoints Jeff Malone As Chief Strategy Officer
  • Advertising

Town Square Appoints Jeff Malone As Chief Strategy Officer

Independent creative agency Town Square has appointed experienced strategist Jeff Malone as its new chief strategy officer. Malone joins Town Square from Cummins & Partners where he was chief strategy officer in Melbourne. He has also worked at TBWA and DDB in Australia and had senior roles at Mullen Lowe in the US and at […]