Social Soup Delivers Healthy Result For Simply Chips

Australia and New Zealand influencer marketing business, Social Soup, has delivered an almost 10 times return on investment for healthy snack brand Simply Chips in a nine-month campaign using Social Soup’s exclusive and extensive network of influencers and samplers.

Lead image: Social Soup founder and director Sharyn Smith.

By tapping into Social Soup’s community of influential product samplers – or “Soupers” – the Simply Chips campaign successfully drove nearly 56,000 in-store trials, 4,350 networking occasions and 600 reviews. It also saw 80 micro-influencers create and share branded content showcasing Simply Chip’s entertaining occasions, driving awareness and impact for the brand.

Made from real Australian ingredients, Simply Chips is a delicious new snack containing only the simplest and highest quality ingredients and seasoned with all-natural flavours – all with a four-health star rating.

Social Soup’s network saw 73 per cent of in-store shoppers return 5.3 times to purchase an average of 1.8 units over the nine-month trial period. An impressive 83 per cent of Soupers who trialled the product and shared it with their friends at social occasions returned 5.4 times to purchase an average of two units. They spoke about or shared Simply Chips with an average of 8.6 friends, with 70 per cent of those friends buying an average of 3.6 units during the nine months.

Working closely with the Social Soup team, the influencers increased overall brand awareness by 38 per cent with the production of over 130 social media assets showcasing night-time entertaining occasions, including Simply Chips.

“We were excited to work with Simply Chips and showcase the power of their healthy snack product through different channels of influence,” Social Soup founder and director Sharyn Smith said.

“This campaign saw the use of our unique Scan & Collect technology that assists consumers on the path to purchase instore and with real-time trial, making it easy and simple for our Soupers to access Simply Chips and share it with friends and family”.

Scan & Collect is Social Soup’s unique technology app that helps users facilitate trial and product purchase in-store that also tracks proof of purchase for streamlined campaigns.

Social Soup is part of the fast-growing marketing and strategic consulting business, The Influence Group, which also owns the strategic consulting and insights company Pollinate.