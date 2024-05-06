Concrete Playground Debuts Innovative Urban Exploration Platform With Lexus As Launch Partner
Concrete Playground announced the launch of its redesigned website in partnership with Lexus. This partnership introduces a new era of urban discovery, enabling a deeper, more intuitive engagement with cities through a state-of-the-art digital platform.
Revolutionised Digital Experience
Concrete Playground’s website has undergone a significant transformation, designed to enhance the way users interact with their urban environments:
- Optimised Search Feature: The site features a sophisticated search functionality that improves SEO value and user discoverability.
- Advanced Directory: An expanded directory with new filters allows for more detailed exploration of city attractions and offerings.
- Enhanced Navigation: A new main navigation bar and faster loading times ensure a smoother, more responsive user experience.
- Increased Ad Visibility: Updated ad placements offer more viewable ads, benefiting both users and advertisers.
New Features to Personalise Urban Interaction
The platform now includes several innovative tools to customise urban exploration:
- Playlist Creation: Users can create personalised playlists of their favourite spots and activities.
- Trip Builder: This feature lets users design and map out their journeys, integrating seamlessly with Google Maps for navigation.
Lexus LBX: A New Dimension of Exploration
The launch coincides with the introduction of the Lexus LBX, a new model that embodies the spirit of urban exploration. Lexus has integrated deeply into the new platform, including:
- Sponsored Directory: The Lexus LBX powers the revamped directory, prominently featuring the “Powered by Lexus LBX” branding.
- Integrated Trip Builder: The Lexus LBX icon enhances the map-based Trip Builder, offering users a unique way to visualise their city routes.
“Lexus and Concrete Playground share a commitment to luxury, innovation, and personalisation, making this partnership a perfect fit,” said John Pappas, chief executive of Lexus Australia, highlighting the natural alignment between the brands.
“We aim to be the essential tool for those who seek to explore and enjoy their city’s culture and lifestyle to the fullest. Partnering with Lexus enhances our ability to deliver these experiences on a grand scale,” added Rich Fogarty, founder & director at Concrete Playground.
