Resolution Digital Wins MyPlates Media Account

Following a rigorous competitive pitch of five shortlisted agencies, Resolution Digital has been chosen as personalised numberplates business myPlates’ traditional and digital media and SEO agency.

myPlates CEO, David McGrath said they were looking for an agency with strong technical and strategic abilities.

“As a data driven e-commerce company, we need a media agency who understands ad tech and how to use data intelligently. Resolution Digital brings a wealth of knowledge around intent-based performance marketing and dynamic messaging, which complements our marketing strategy”, said McGrath.

Resolution Digital managing director, Matthew Keegan, said the team was looking forward to supporting myPlates on their ongoing evolution.

“From the initial chemistry call with the myPlates team, it was clear that they had a vision to design, build and implement a fully connected media, creative, and data and tech strategy. We’re delighted to have been chosen as the partner to help myPlates bring this ambition to life”, Keegan said.

Resolution Digital is a digital-first agency, part of the Omnicom Media Group.