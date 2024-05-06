Suntory BOSS Coffee Fuels Ambition With New Campaign From It’s Friday

Suntory BOSS Coffee is about to redefine the trans-Tasman coffee experience in a new brand campaign by creative agency It’s Friday. Introducing a fresh new brand identity, challenging conventional perceptions of craft coffee, and positioning Suntory BOSS Coffee as the ultimate catalyst for ambition and drive.

The new brand tagline ‘Ambition is’, positions Suntory BOSS Coffee as the ideal buddy to help fuel busy work days with a delicious convenient flash brew coffee experience.

Leading from the key insight that we know Aussies and Kiwis have a strong affiliation with a robust and quality coffee, the new campaign is centred around the unique Japanese ‘Flash Brew’ method, where coffee is brewed hot and chilled fast to deliver a rich coffee taste.

The messaging across the campaign assets sets to reinforce the quality coffee taste experience inside every can of Suntory BOSS Coffee that will deliver a boost to drive further ambition for the day ahead.

Drawing inspiration from the Japanese craftmanship and ‘Kanso’ – simplicity, the campaign is also the launch of the new brand visual design identity.

“Suntory BOSS Coffee is proudly the number one canned coffee beverage across Australia and New Zealand. When we introduced the product into the market two years ago with our ‘How Japan Can’ campaign, it was important that we raised awareness of the category and focused on our Japanese heritage,” said Amy Hiscock, head of Suntory BOSS Coffee marketing, Suntory beverage & food APAC.

“The new campaign ‘Ambition is’ and updated visual identify, developed with the team at It’s Friday allows us to continue to hone in on our heritage but also dial up the quality and taste experience to inspire a Boss Coffee experience at any time during the work day. Suntory BOSS Coffee is real, rich-tasting, flash brewed coffee, all in the convenience of a can,” continued Amy.

“In this first iteration of the ‘Ambition is’ campaign we wanted to focus on the brand’s real coffee credentials. We knew we’d never replace the first coffee of the day for Australians and our Kiwi friends. That’s too sacred. But once people understand that Suntory BOSS coffee is real coffee, they see that there’s a fresh way to get that second or third coffee hit,” said Vince Lagana, CCO and co-founder at It’s Friday.

“That’s where Suntory BOSS Coffee comes into its own. That’s how it can help fuel ambition as the day goes by. We’re looking forward to rolling out more under the ‘Ambition is’ platform soon”.

The Suntory BOSS Coffee ‘Ambition is’ campaign is live in Australia and New Zealand across TV, digital video, social, OOH and POS. The new visual identify is rolling out across key customers.