Seven Network Unveils Melbourne Move

Seven Network has announced its Melbourne operation is relocating to Lendlease’s new Melbourne Quarter Tower development in early 2025.

Seven Network has leased approximately 4,500 square metres across levels 3 and 4 of the new tower on Collins Street, which will become home to its Melbourne staff and broadcast and digital operations. Melbourne Quarter Tower is expected to be completed by mid-2024.

Seven West Media managing director and CEO, James Warburton, said: “Docklands has been a fantastic home for Seven Melbourne for more than two decades, but the time is right to move to a new, more advanced facility, one specifically designed for our digital future.

“Melbourne is a critically important market for Seven and the home of some of our most valued partners, including the AFL and Cricket Australia. Our new operation in Melbourne Quarter Tower reflects the priority we place on Melbourne and will be a fantastic workspace for our people.”

Seven’s Melbourne Managing Director, Lewis Martin, said: “Melbourne Quarter Tower is a brand-new development and will allow Seven Melbourne to be fit for purpose for both broadcast and digital delivery.

“Technology has come a lot way over the past 20 years and our new home in Melbourne is being created with our digital future firmly in mind. It will be an exciting, state-of-the-art place to work and the most advanced broadcast and digital operation in Melbourne.”

Lendlease managing director development, Tom Mackellar, said: “The relocation of Seven Network reflects the growing demand we’re seeing for premium, mixed-use office precincts like Melbourne Quarter that enhance the workplace experience, support productivity, and help companies to attract and retain talent.

“With doorstep access to transport, quality amenity and services, along with a focus on wellness and sustainability and tech-enabled flexible workspaces that can adapt to future business needs, Melbourne Quarter Tower represents the next generation of office our tenant partners are looking for.”

Seven Network was advised in its negotiations with Lendlease by Tim Farley (national director) and Mikayla Toy (associate director) from Colliers Tenant Advisory team.

Farley said: “We are excited to have secured a new home for our valued client, Seven Melbourne, within Lendlease’s Melbourne Quarter Tower. The Melbourne Quarter precinct will provide the Seven Melbourne team with an iconic new home in Melbourne, with strong brand aligned in an environment that eliminates waste and provides best-in-class precinct and amenity within the highest standards of sustainability.

“Lendlease and Seven Network engaged in a collaborative approach towards activation of the Melbourne Quarter precinct.

“Recognition must be given to the Seven team for their sustained energy, enthusiasm and focus over an extended period of time. This review commenced in mid-2021 amid challenging and uncertain conditions still impacted by COVID related restrictions in Melbourne. We appreciate the efforts of all parties who participated in the exhaustive and highly competitive process,” he said.