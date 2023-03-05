Seven Announces Logies To Return To Sydney After More Than Three Decades

Seven Announces Logies To Return To Sydney After More Than Three Decades
The Seven Network has announced Sydney will be the new home of television’s night of nights, the TV WEEK Logie Awards. The 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards set to be broadcast exclusively on Channel 7 and 7plus on Sunday, 30 July.

Seven West Media managing director and chief executive officer, James Warburton, said: “The time was right to find a new home for the Logies and bringing them back to Sydney after more than 30 years made perfect sense.

L-R: Ada Nicodemou, Ray Meagher &  Sonia Kruger

“Australia’s TV networks and many of its major production companies are based in Sydney and the city provides a backdrop for some of the country’s most popular TV shows.

“I’d like to thank NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet for his support in bringing the TV WEEK Logie Awards to Sydney. Seven has exciting plans for the Logies. They will be different, bigger than ever, spectacular and a great celebration of Australia’s love of television.”

NSW Premier, Dominic Perrottet, said bringing the TV WEEK Logie Awards back to Sydney after three decades will be a game-changer for NSW. “Sydney is the best city in Australia and the home of our television and production industries, making it the obvious choice for the TV WEEK Logie Awards,” Perrottet said.

“Television’s night of nights now has its rightful home in The Harbour City, showcasing the glitz and glamour of our vibrant nightlife. This will inject millions of dollars into the NSW economy, creating hundreds of jobs in production, hospitality and events.”

In September last year, Seven signed a long-term agreement with Are Media to become the official broadcast partner of the TV WEEK Logie Awards.

Are Media CEO, Jane Huxley, said: “It’s so exciting to see the next era begin for the TV WEEK Logies, welcoming Seven as the official broadcast partner and with a new location for the illustrious awards night. The TV WEEK Logie Awards remains the most anticipated event of the year for the television industry as we celebrate the most popular stars and shows on our screens. “We are delighted to continue our role as long-standing custodians of the awards and look forward to showcasing and celebrating Australia’s incredible TV talent for many years to come.

The 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards will be produced by the Seven Network, in association with ITV Studios Australia.

ITV Studios Australia CEO and managing director, David Mott, said: “We know Seven had a choice of several leading production companies, however, ITV Studios is delighted and honoured to have been chosen to produce television’s night of nights against the beautiful backdrop of Sydney. We are already in pre-production on what will be the biggest TV event of the year.”

