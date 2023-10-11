Scroll Media Signs The Roar & AthletesVoice Across Australia & New Zealand

Scroll Media has secured the rights to sell advertising and content partnerships across sports content platforms The Roar and AthletesVoice across Australia and NZ.

The Roar is the home of conversation on Australian sport and voice to sports fans and athletes alike. Its mix of informed opinion columns, in-depth analysis, live coverage and must-watch video content helps cultivate a passionate and knowledgeable discussion about sport and has a monthly audience of more than 2.1 million.

Scroll Media’s head of sales Australia, Adam De Roma said, “With the growing demand for advertisers to align with independent sports content, The Roar and AthletesVoice add sporting depth to our network. We are growing rapidly as a business and constantly bringing advertising partnerships to life with a focus on sport, health, gaming and technology and The Roar really fits with the direction we are headed”.

Commercial director of The Roar and AthletesVoice, Dan Scott, said, “We believe Scroll Media is the right partner to take The Roar to the next level, expanding our advertising and content partnerships in market with their commercial capabilities. We welcome the opportunity to work with like-minded, independent brands in bringing new opportunities to buyers and look forward to seeing our companies grow together strategically”.

Scroll Media has also recently expanded its Australian appointing Tessa Mahoney as content partnership director . Mahoney had previously worked at PHD, Zenith and Medium Rare.

Mahoney said, “Scroll Media was an obvious choice for me given their ability to help brands strategically partner with some of the world’s biggest publishers”.

Priscila Prenholato also recently joined and handles the publisher revenue optimisation process. Prenholato has extensive Australian programmatic and revenue monetization experience across Mama Mia, Outbrain, Adobe and Grays.