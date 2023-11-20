Sarah Davidson Named Local Ambassador For Launch Of First Fully Electric PEUGEOT

Award-winning communications agency History Will Be Kind (HWBK) has teamed up with PEUGEOT Australia to support the launch of their first local ambassador, in line with the release of the PEUGEOT E-2008 SUV, the brand’s first fully electric SUV passenger vehicle to launch in the Australian market.

With activity spanning creative strategy, ambassador engagement, content production and marketing integration, HWBK worked alongside PEUGEOT’s Australian team to identify an authentic ambassador that will help build brand awareness, engage the next generation of fans and drive the brand’s electrification narrative across channels, ultimately creating a 12-month partnership with best-selling author and TV presenter, Sarah Davidson (lead image).

Named as the brand’s first official ambassador in Australia, Davidson said: “I’m so proud to be partnering with PEUGEOT. They are truly at the forefront of innovation and alluring design, providing Australians a premium offering in the electric vehicle space. I’m honoured to be a part of their electrification journey and legacy.”

Kate Gillis, managing director of PEUGEOT Australia, said the introduction of the PEUGEOT E-2008 SUV is the next step in the brand’s local electrification journey, with a stellar line-up of electrified vehicles arriving in 2024 and beyond.

“The HWBK team provided elevated creative thinking that surpasses tactical influencer engagement, working collaboratively with the PEUGEOT Australia team to help identify and foster a truly authentic partnership with our first Australian ambassador, Sarah Davidson. We’re delighted to announce Sarah as an ambassador, or PEUGEOT Lion as we like to call them, in line with the arrival of the PEUGEOT E-2008 SUV – an electric vehicle that distinguishes itself with expressive style, alluring design, innovative technology and premium comfort”.

“This is a crucial part of our strategy to elevate our share of voice on social media platforms as we amplify PEUGEOT’s rapid electrification journey in Australia” Gillis said.

This follows the relaunch of HWBK’s influencer marketing offering, History Makers, headed up by Simone Bevan, director – Integration.

“Announcing this project with PEUGEOT, alongside launching our refreshed, customer-centric influencer marketing approach, represents a key milestone and highlights our continued success across our integrated service offering. We’re delighted to be supporting the team at PEUGEOT to grow the brand and its digital footprint, while helping recruit the next wave of loyal customers,” Bevan said.

HWBK is proudly part of the Deepend Group, an independent, digital communications and innovation consultancy group. The portfolio includes Deepend (Digital), How To Impact (Innovation) and History Will Be Kind (Communications).