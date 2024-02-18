SafetyCulture Revs Up Partnership With NASCAR Driver Shane van Gisbergen 

SafetyCulture, the $2.7 billion global tech company known for helping frontline teams find better ways of working, is excited to announce its sponsorship of NASCAR driver Shane van Gisbergen as he aims to leave a lasting impression in the 2024 racing season.

As he continues to defy expectations and improve his performance on the track each week, this new sponsorship will see van Gisbergen become a SafetyCulture brand ambassador and also mark SafetyCulture’s first foray into the world of NASCAR.

SafetyCulture’s Founder and CEO, Luke Anear, believes the company’s customers can learn a lot from van Gisgbergen, calling out the dedication and preparation he puts into each race. He also believes the partnership represents a great opportunity to connect with racing fans.

“As a three-time champion and legend of the Australian Supercar scene, there’s no doubt that Shane van Gisbegen will continue to create waves in the NASCAR world. We’re thrilled to partner with him in 2024,” said Anear.

“Shane’s fan base grows each time he races, so partnering directly with him is an awesome opportunity to help get the word out about SafetyCulture. Many of our customers are already NASCAR fans, and we’re hopeful that with Shane’s endorsement, we’ll reach even more people who can benefit from our technology”.

“I’m excited to be teaming up with SafetyCulture because it’s a company with products that help everyday working people. They’re doing some incredible things on the world’s stage, which is similar to what I’m trying to do with my transition to NASCAR. I think that shared ambition was just something I could relate to,” said van Gisbergen.

“This is a massive opportunity and challenge for me coming to NASCAR. I’m looking forward to learning every week and trying to improve. As my experience builds throughout the season hopefully the good results come with it!” said van Gisbergen.