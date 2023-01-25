Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Anthony Gregorio Calls It Quits; Patrick Rowe To Take The Reins

Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Anthony Gregorio Calls It Quits; Patrick Rowe To Take The Reins
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Publicis Groupe has announced the departure of Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Anthony Gregorio (lead image) after five years with the business, while Patrick Rowe has been appointed to take the reins.

Currently managing director of Publicis bespoke agency, Team One, Rowe will take on his new position on 1 February.

Incoming Saatchi & Saatchi CEO, Patrick Rowe

Departing Saatchi & Saatchi Australia CEO, Anthony Gregorio, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the team I have worked with, the clients we have partnered with and the amazing work that has built brands and careers. This made my decision to leave tougher than I expected, knowing that I will be leaving a great team of people and clients behind. The ‘Nothing is Impossible’ spirit embedded within my team has got us through a period of uncertainty and immense change over the last few years.

Gregorio added: “We have achieved greatness together, which was recognised in the 2022 World Creative Rankings when we were named the best agency in Asia Pacific and ranked seventh in the world. I have given everything to this role over the last five years and the time is right for me to take some time out and consider my next adventure. I know the agency is in great shape to take on future opportunities and challenges under the exceedingly capable hands of Pat, someone I have worked alongside and admire enormously.”

Publicis Groupe ANZ CEO, Michael Rebelo said: “I deeply respect, support and understand Ant’s decision to take some time out and consider his next chapter. Over the past five years, his leadership has helped shape the agency’s distinctive culture, our client partnerships and creative product, and we wish him the very best for what lies ahead. As Pat Rowe steps into the CEO role, we are confident that he is best placed to progress the agency to its next stage of growth, delivering marketing transformation solutions to our clients. In promoting from within, we have tapped a highly-credentialed leader who has been with the Publicis network for over 20 years. Leading creative agencies is in Pat’s DNA – more recently focused on effectively applying creativity in CX, data and technology.”

Rowe was previously general nanager of Publicis agency, Leo Burnett Melbourne from 2003 to 2018, where he was instrumental in making it one of the top creative agencies in Australia. During this time, the agency regularly topped new business and creative award rankings. Prior to Team One, Rowe was Managing Director at Publicis Emil, where he launched the bespoke, data-driven, digitally-led creative agency to market.

Rowe will hold a dual role as CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi, while continuing to lead Publicis Team One.

Rowe said: “It is a huge privilege to lead Saatchi & Saatchi – one of the most famous creative brands in Australia and a company bursting with some of the most talented people I know. I’m looking forward to continuing the legacy Ant has created at the agency, by producing great work that builds brands and unlocks growth both for our clients and our people. And to make sure we have fun doing it.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Saatchi & Saatchi

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]