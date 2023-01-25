Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Anthony Gregorio Calls It Quits; Patrick Rowe To Take The Reins

Publicis Groupe has announced the departure of Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Anthony Gregorio (lead image) after five years with the business, while Patrick Rowe has been appointed to take the reins.

Currently managing director of Publicis bespoke agency, Team One, Rowe will take on his new position on 1 February.

Incoming Saatchi & Saatchi CEO, Patrick Rowe

Departing Saatchi & Saatchi Australia CEO, Anthony Gregorio, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the team I have worked with, the clients we have partnered with and the amazing work that has built brands and careers. This made my decision to leave tougher than I expected, knowing that I will be leaving a great team of people and clients behind. The ‘Nothing is Impossible’ spirit embedded within my team has got us through a period of uncertainty and immense change over the last few years.

Gregorio added: “We have achieved greatness together, which was recognised in the 2022 World Creative Rankings when we were named the best agency in Asia Pacific and ranked seventh in the world. I have given everything to this role over the last five years and the time is right for me to take some time out and consider my next adventure. I know the agency is in great shape to take on future opportunities and challenges under the exceedingly capable hands of Pat, someone I have worked alongside and admire enormously.”

Publicis Groupe ANZ CEO, Michael Rebelo said: “I deeply respect, support and understand Ant’s decision to take some time out and consider his next chapter. Over the past five years, his leadership has helped shape the agency’s distinctive culture, our client partnerships and creative product, and we wish him the very best for what lies ahead. As Pat Rowe steps into the CEO role, we are confident that he is best placed to progress the agency to its next stage of growth, delivering marketing transformation solutions to our clients. In promoting from within, we have tapped a highly-credentialed leader who has been with the Publicis network for over 20 years. Leading creative agencies is in Pat’s DNA – more recently focused on effectively applying creativity in CX, data and technology.”

Rowe was previously general nanager of Publicis agency, Leo Burnett Melbourne from 2003 to 2018, where he was instrumental in making it one of the top creative agencies in Australia. During this time, the agency regularly topped new business and creative award rankings. Prior to Team One, Rowe was Managing Director at Publicis Emil, where he launched the bespoke, data-driven, digitally-led creative agency to market.

Rowe will hold a dual role as CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi, while continuing to lead Publicis Team One.

Rowe said: “It is a huge privilege to lead Saatchi & Saatchi – one of the most famous creative brands in Australia and a company bursting with some of the most talented people I know. I’m looking forward to continuing the legacy Ant has created at the agency, by producing great work that builds brands and unlocks growth both for our clients and our people. And to make sure we have fun doing it.”