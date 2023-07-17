Revium Expands Employee Ownership

Revium increased company ownership by its employees to 13 per cent by adding team members to its employee benefits trust program and increasing equity holdings of two existing members.

The program, which was first introduced in 2018, is believed to be unique among digital marketing and transformation agencies and has seen strong take-up by employees, with the company confident it will hit 15 per cent employee ownership in the next 12 months on its path to achieve 25 per cent employee ownership by 2026.

Nominated by existing employee shareholders, the two new staff members of the employee benefits trust program are Revium’s client service director, Chris Joyner, and Senior .NET Developer, Chanmony Tha. Their addition brings the total number of employees in the program to 13.

Revium managing director, Adam Barty (featured image), said: “We are very proud to see more valued members of the Revium team taking up the opportunity to join our unique program. The EBT shares in Revium are genuine equity stakes being sold to staff and allow them to enjoy the benefits of business ownership.

“We believe this is a unique offering in market, allowing any person in any position at Revium to apply, as opposed to similar programs in larger corporates that only seek to reward staff in revenue-generating positions. We are committed to continuing to increase the scale and participation in the program as part of our future vision for the business.”

Joyner said: “The EBT scheme at Revium is something you don’t often see in our industry. This unique approach to shared success and empowering employees played a big part in my decision to come onboard. I’m really excited about having a stake in the company and contributing to its future success.”

Tha said: “I’m thrilled to be part of Revium’s team that invests in its people through programs like EBT. The program will help me grow with the company.”