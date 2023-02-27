Revium Appoints Rob Francazio As General Manager – Growth

Revium today announced the appointment of Rob Francazio as General Manager – Growth, effective immediately.

Reporting to Revium, managing director, Adam Barty, Francazio will oversee new and existing clients, responsible for ensuring Revium remains relevant and geared towards driving value at every step of their journey.

Francazio was previously head of client partnerships at fast-growing digital agency Impressive and has more than twenty years of experience in digital, media and marketing, holding senior positions across myriad companies in Australia including Balmer Agency, Nunn Media, Carat and oOh!media.

Barty, said: “We’re thrilled to have landed Rob, who is a great cultural fit for our team and brings a wealth of expertise and experience working with some of the biggest brands across the country. He is the type of no-nonsense operator that we know our clients will love, and we think he will play a big part in our drive to become one of Australia’s leading digital transformation businesses.

“We are committed to investing in the ongoing growth of our agency, for the benefit of our people, our clients and our owners, which includes 11 of our staff. Rob’s appointment, following our recent expansion into Queensland and our ISO accreditation – the world’s best-known standard for data protection, cyber resilience and asset security which is rarely awarded to agencies of our size – are important steps in realising our vision to provide Australian corporates with a credible alternative to the big consultancies in the digital space.”

Francazio, said: “I am delighted to be working alongside the exceptional professionals at Revium and excited about delivering positive outcomes for their growing client base in Australia. Digital transformation can be a complex and daunting proposition for many brands and Revium is committed to providing fearless advice and a delicate approach that generates better partnerships with brands and the people behind them.”

The appointment of Francazio follows strong revenue and client growth over the past year for Revium, with the opening of a Brisbane office and the addition of new senior staff member Rebecca White as Queensland agency director.