Resolution Digital Cooks Up A Deal With El Jannah

With an estimated fifty doors slated to open in Australia by mid-2025, El Jannah was searching for an agency partner that could support them across the full customer journey. Following a competitive pitch, the charcoal chicken chain has partnered with digital-first agency Resolution Digital to lead their media and SEO.

From feeding hungry locals in Granville during the late 90s, El Jannah has quickly derived a cult following for its legendary Lebanese-Australian charcoal chicken and even more renowned garlic sauce.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the El Jannah journey, enhancing our brand’s presence and digital footprint. With the Resolution Digital team’s experience and performance approach, we are poised to elevate our marketing efforts even further, reaching new heights and connecting with our customers in more meaningful ways. We look forward to this exciting new chapter and the exceptional results we will achieve together,” said El Jannah’s head of marketing, Adam Issa.

Resolution Digital managing director Matthew Keegan said the team is excited to partner with such a celebrated Australian brand. “We’re looking forward to working alongside El Jannah. The team is so dedicated to growing their market presence in Australia at scale that we’ve even put our hand up for taste testing.”

“The win is testament to our evolution framework, which focuses on maximising the quick wins, whilst

strategically planning for the future of El Jannah,” Keegan said.

Resolution Digital is a digital-first agency, part of the Omnicom Media Group.